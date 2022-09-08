This is the third part on my 3-month birding trip in the U.S. in the summer of 1971. My goal was not to see as many bird species as possible, but to experience as much awesome country as possible.
After two weeks in Big Bend National Park, I headed to El Paso. The main point was to visit my cousin, Carla. We had a great time sharing memories of our childhood gatherings in San Angelo. After dinner the first night, Carla asked me if I wanted to go to Mexico. Now, despite several family trips from Wisconsin to Texas, we had never gone to Mexico or even talked about Mexico. To me, it was like going to Mars, but probably more dangerous. Carla was conspicuously pregnant, and I thought she was the bravest person I ever met. I said, sure! (although I did not feel sure).
After walking the colorful streets of Ciudad Juárez for several hours, eating a variety of street food, and talking to random Mexicans, I realized that here was an entire universe of wonder here. I can’t begin to explain how many stereotypes were exploded and how Carla helped me change my world view. I have since been to much of Mexico, have many Mexican friends, and deeply treasure my connection to that land, those birds, and my friends. Thank you, Carla.
After a couple of days, and no birding aside from yardbirds like northern mockingbird, curve-billed thrasher, and ladder-backed woodpecker, it was again time to move. I had no goals for New Mexico because I couldn’t find any obvious places, such as national parks, along my borderland route. So, I explored boondock roads, seriously challenging my station wagon and camping in a dozen unnamed locations. The lack of developed campsites with tables, fire pits, and water sources was only a minor inconvenience. My needs were simple.
I loved camping in the middle of nowhere as I crossed the New Mexico-Mexico borderlands. To this day, I can’t remember where I even got gasoline. No doubt, there were many small, forgettable towns. The book, Mountain Islands and Desert Seas: A Natural History of the U.S.-Mexican Borderlands by Fred Gehlbach was still 22 years in the future.
I felt some relief as I pulled into Cave Creek in the Chiricahuas. This mountain range was famous, even to a kid from Wisconsin. The Southwest Research Station of the American Museum of Natural History seemed like one of the coolest places on earth. After a brief stop at the visitor center, I was able to do something you very likely couldn’t do now — pull into a campground, grab a site, and pitch camp.
My habitation, aside from the back of my station wagon, was an 8’ x 8’ canvas tent that retained the humidity of Lake Superior, Devils Lake, and other camp sites in my recent Wisconsin past. There was a wooden center pole and a simple, square metal frame above that helped flesh out the tent’s shape. It had proved itself in ferocious rains, but I wouldn’t want to carry it farther than I can throw a bull by the horns.
By this date, there was an abundance of wildflowers and hummingbirds were zipping all around. I dropped my tent stakes to pick off magnificent, black-chinned, Anna’s, and broad-tailed. Even the females of these species were sufficiently different to make identification relatively easy. But that was not the case for all birds.
As along the New Mexico border, there were numerous flycatchers, and I realized I had to get much more serious about them! But how? I had the Peterson field guide, but no matter how many times I studied those images and that text, I just didn’t have enough information. The use of words to describe bird song, in particular, has never been that helpful.
Let’s look at some of the descriptions of vocalizations from the guide I had, A Field Guide to Western Birds (1961), for Chiricahua flycatchers: gray flycatcher (hesick-pitick); Pacific-slope flycatcher and cordilleran flycatcher were considered to be one species in those days, the western flycatcher (pseet-trip-seet); dusky-capped flycatcher, then called the olivaceous flycatcher (a descending peeur); ash-throated flycatcher (pwit and chi-beer); and brown-crested flycatcher, then called Wied’s crested flycatcher (whit and purreeer).
Once you know these various calls and songs, you can see where the mnemonics come from. But when you have not, these descriptions are not helpful in distinguishing among the species. The hundreds of song recordings on my phone in 2022 still seem almost miraculous.
Cave Creek became famous among birders because it was the best place to see an elegant trogon (then called coppery-tailed trogon). I saw trogons on a couple of occasions. I see in eBird that several well-known birders saw trogons in Cave Creek about when I was there. Of course, I didn’t know any of them, and, of course, maybe they weren’t well known in 1971.
This was also the first species and place I know of where playing back song to attract a target species was forbidden. Too many birders traveled to Cave Creek and played trogon calls (sounding like a large chicken) to draw the bird out of the woods. Playback is commonly used in the world of birding, but it can quickly become a serious harassment when used too often. In many cases, birds just quit responding — we call this being “taped out.” But we know playback also agitates individuals and may cause them harm.
I hiked most of the Chiricahua trails at least once. Regular birds there are highly prized by traveling birders — summer tanager, Mexican chickadee, bridled titmouse, yellow-eyed junco, painted redstart, and red-faced warbler. I never tired of seeing every individual among these exotic birds.
After a few days, some people moved into the adjacent camp site. They turned out to be academic researchers who were marking and tracking lizards. After that, I watched for marked lizards, found several, and reported their locations. My idea of how one might spend the days in a desert mountain range expanded. Plus, like butterflies, herps get busier as birds get quieter as the morning turns toward noon. So many possibilities.
One of the herp scientists had a relative at the Southwest Research Station. She offered to take me over to the lab and introduce me to people there. Although I can’t recall a single name, it was incredibly cool. I met experts in birds, herps, cacti, and ecology who reminded me of my dad, my high school biology teacher, my University of Wisconsin professors, and some family friends who were involved in conservation. I decided then that I wanted to do graduate research in this place on hummingbirds.
I had paid no attention to food to that point, and honestly can’t remember anything I ate or how I prepared food, aside from the canned tamales I mentioned earlier. I had my parents’ Coleman stove (still have it), but I don’t remember fixing a single meal. Food was obviously not important.
My neighbors came home the next day and asked me if I wanted a bag of oranges. They were in season and they had picked up a few extra bags. I said, sure, thanks, and then proceeded to eat an entire bag without stopping. It was like I had forgotten about food. Ah, to achieve that focus again! Incredibly, the results of that binge were only a feeling of vitamin C euphoria and hydration. I felt like a desert god. And I bet I smelled pretty good too.
But, I apparently was not a god. I couldn’t influence the flow of time. I’d spent another two weeks in a place that I had a very hard time leaving. Padre Island, Big Bend, and now the Chiricahuas. I had the entire Rocky Mountains ahead of me and I hadn’t even left the Arizona border. My adventure was half over.
My last specific destination along the border was Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. It’s almost impossible to describe how exotic this place was in my mind. One of my favorite authors, Charles Bowden, had not yet written Mezcal, Red Line, or Desierto. If you want to plunge into that world, check out Bowden. No writer I’ve encountered captures the feeling of the desert like he did. I’ll share my own experiences there next time.
