This is the third part on my 3-month birding trip in the U.S. in the summer of 1971. My goal was not to see as many bird species as possible, but to experience as much awesome country as possible.

After two weeks in Big Bend National Park, I headed to El Paso. The main point was to visit my cousin, Carla. We had a great time sharing memories of our childhood gatherings in San Angelo. After dinner the first night, Carla asked me if I wanted to go to Mexico. Now, despite several family trips from Wisconsin to Texas, we had never gone to Mexico or even talked about Mexico. To me, it was like going to Mars, but probably more dangerous. Carla was conspicuously pregnant, and I thought she was the bravest person I ever met. I said, sure! (although I did not feel sure).

