There are two big days circled on just about every Idaho hunter’s calendar: August 30th and September 1st. Both mark long-awaited season openers ranging from grouse to mule deer. Many of the following seasons open statewide and span well into the winter.
Whether you’re an upland bird hunter or a bowhunter going after deer and elk, here’s what’s coming up:
AUGUST 30
Forest grouse season (dusky, ruffed and spruce grouse) opens statewide
Daily bag limit: 4; Possession limit: 12 in the aggregate
Hunters are reminded that one fully-feathered wing or head must be left naturally attached to any dressed game bird, except turkey. Naturally attached parts are needed so enforcement and management personnel are able to identify the species and sex of the birds in possession or being transported.
Hunters are also encouraged to deposit a wing into designated wing barrels placed along major travel routes in bird hunting areas.
Red (pine) squirrel season opens statewide
Daily bag limit: 8; Possession limit: 24
Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare season opens statewide
Daily bag limit: 8; Possession limit: 24
Most deer and elk archery seasons open
Check the Idaho Big Game 2022 Seasons & Rules for more information.
SEPTEMBER 1
Mourning and white-winged dove season opens statewide
Daily bag limit: 15; Possession limit: 45
Must keep one wing or head attached during transport. Check the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2022-2023 Seasons and Rules for more information, and remember you need your Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit to hunt doves. A Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp is not required.