ABOVE: Cinda Jensen, left, who has among the VOP quilters who had a hand in the creation of this library shelf quilt, presents this one as a gift to Janet Jackson representing the Emmett Public Library. The quilt will be on permanent display in the library.
RIGHT: This spectacular creation takes quilting to an art form with multiple images of animals making up the South African inspired image. Images appear in not only the piecing colors but in the sticking itself.
This wildlife themed quilt received the People’s Choice Award by balloting among Quilt Show attendees.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
ABOVE: Cinda Jensen, left, who has among the VOP quilters who had a hand in the creation of this library shelf quilt, presents this one as a gift to Janet Jackson representing the Emmett Public Library. The quilt will be on permanent display in the library.
RIGHT: This spectacular creation takes quilting to an art form with multiple images of animals making up the South African inspired image. Images appear in not only the piecing colors but in the sticking itself.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Dozens of traditional pattern quilts display a myriad of themes and technics.
It has been three years since the Valley of Plenty have hosted their full-blown three-day quilt show and the wait was worth it for the hundreds who made the trek up the Emmett Nazarene Church for the 38th Annual Quilt Show.
The variety of talents, themes, and interpretations displayed in over 100 hand-craft works of art was stunning. While some of the display pieces would fit most of our traditional definitions of quilting, some took on a life of their own. From piecing and stitching to numerous levels of carrying through with their themes, you could spend hours discovering fine details.
The annual event is the primary fundraiser for the local group of cooperative quilters with the vast majority of all proceeds being redistributed to other organizations within the community. The quilters are active producing Quilts of Valor for veterans and Comfort Quilts for traumatize children but share their community endeavors with numerous other groups each year.