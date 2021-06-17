BOISE — Residents of Twin Falls and Boise will hold World Refugee Day events in the coming week to celebrate the contributions of refugees to the state, according to a press release from the Idaho Office for Refugees, a Boise-based nonprofit organization.
“For me the most important thing (about World Refugee Day) is how connected people still are with their culture,” said Fowzia Adan, one of the emcees for the Boise event. “A dance is not just a dance. It’s their connection with their culture. It’s a form of expression...You have all of these different people coming together saying, ‘Hey, this is part of my culture, let me teach you,’” Adan said. World Refugee Day has been celebrated around the world since 2001, according to the release.
The Twin Falls event will take place at 6 p.m. on Fri., June 18th, at Twin Falls City Park (400 Shoshone St. E.), and festivities will feature storytelling, poetry, and music, according to the release. Activities will be spread throughout the park to allow for social distancing, according to the release.
The Boise event will take place on Sat., June 26th and will be celebrated as smaller, socially distant “traveling block parties” at different locations: 11 a.m. at Civic Park Plaza (for residents and neighbors), 12 p.m. at Sunset Park (2625 N. 32nd St.), 1 p.m. at Northwest Pointe Apartments (for residents and neighbors), and 2 p.m. at Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza (3107 N. Cole Rd.), according to the release. The parties will feature free food from immigrant- and refugee-owned food trucks, as well as music and dance, according to the release.
Since 1975, over 13,400 refugees have settled in Idaho from 46 countries, and speak nearly 80 primary languages, according to the release.
In tandem with the Boise events, St. Alphonsus will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 26th in the eastern parking lot of the Ada County Courthouse (200 W. Front St.) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.