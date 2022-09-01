Support Local Journalism


The second annual Crooked 8 Hoedown is set to kick off later this month in Kuna.

The two-day music festival will feature artists and bands like Clare Dunn, Chancey Williams, the James Lee Band and Whiskey Flats. Four bands will perform on Friday and six on Saturday. Tickets are $85 for one day or $150 for both days.

