...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Crooked 8 Hoedown returns for second year later this month
The second annual Crooked 8 Hoedown is set to kick off later this month in Kuna.
The two-day music festival will feature artists and bands like Clare Dunn, Chancey Williams, the James Lee Band and Whiskey Flats. Four bands will perform on Friday and six on Saturday. Tickets are $85 for one day or $150 for both days.
Festival goers can camp out at the venue over the course of Friday and Saturday. Campers are allowed up to six people and one sleeping unit per campsite according to the venue’s website.
In addition to music, on Saturday there will also be a “Bronc Bash” where 10 world champion bronc riders will face off in the Koby J. Clark Memorial arena on horses the Crooked 8 co-owner Cody Chytka said are National Rodeo Finals caliber.
“Where else can you camp all weekend? Get 10 bands for 150 bucks and an ... bronc match really?” Crooked 8 Co-owner Lini Chytka said. “We’re super excited.”
According to the website, music starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets online at crooked8.com.