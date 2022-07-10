The last couple of years have seen a few bumps in the road for the annual Lion’s Club Show and Shine car show, and for the ensuing evening Cruise Night. Those pandemic related alterations appear to be history and if early registration numbers are any indication, there could be a record number of cars on display this Saturday in Emmett City Park.
The 35th edition of the Show and Shine could see more than 900 classic cars and trucks from over a century of automotive history on display.
“We have over 300 cars pre-registered ten days before the event,” said Mike Krieter of the sponsoring Emmett Lion’s Club. “That usually is about one-third of those who show up.”
Krieter says that there are a lot of new cars, never before attending the Emmett event, registered this year. While one is coming from as far away as Michigan, according to the registration information, the majority or from much closer to home.
“There appear to be a lot of new cars coming from the Treasure Valley,” said Krieter. “We will probably have over 100 right here from Emmett. There is a perhaps surprising number of local car collectors right here.”
Pre-registration remains available online at emmettshowandshine.com until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. There is no cost to register to show your car.
Along with the Show and Shine, one portion of the park is reserved for a Swap Meet that begins at 6 a.m. There will be a Pinup Girl Contest and a host of vendors, including some of the most renown pinstripe artists in the country. (See additional story on artist Gene Chambers on page A10 of this edition of the Messenger Index.)
The park setting has been a popular location for collectors displaying their vehicles, even when temperatures are often in the 90s. That is the projected environment for Saturday.
Cars are allowed to start rolling into the park at 6 a.m. on Saturday with the likely parade of entrants continuing right up through the start of a fresh-cooked breakfast available from the Lion’s beginning at 7 a.m. Burgers and hot dogs will be available at 11 a.m. Cost of the meals is $10 and all proceeds go to the host of community support projects that the Lions are involved in — sight and hearing testing of school children and student scholarships to name a few.
Gerry and the Dreambenders will be making a return appearance in the bandshell beginning at 11:30 a.m. Their 50s and 60s sounds help set the tone for the Cruise Night that follows the conclusion of the Show and Shine.
This year’s Cruise will run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is open to vehicles made in 1979 or before. Check out all the Cruise rules on page A3 of this edition of the Messenger Index.