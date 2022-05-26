Thanks to the ever-growing Ridge to Rivers trail system in the Boise Foothills, Stack Rock and Bogus Mountain Recreation Area, we’re blessed with an amazing diversity of mountain biking trails close to home in the Treasure Valley.
The R2R Trail System now encompasses more than 180 miles of trails. I know how wonderful our trail system has become, having ridden in Boise since the mid-1980s when I moved here from Colorado. Mountain bikes were just becoming available and affordable at that time, and the sport has grown by leaps and bounds since.
Here are some of my favorite rides in the greater Boise Foothills area, starting with easier trails and moving up to more challenging rides:
Military Reserve Park – Mountain Cove Trail – Central Ridge – Shane’s - Bucktail Loop
Rated: Easy to moderate with a few strenuous sections
Distance: 6.75 miles
Ride time: 45 minutes to 1.25 hours
Trailhead: Military Reserve Park
The ride: This is one of my favorite lunch-break rides or quick after-work maintenance rides. You start by riding the mostly flat and twisty Mountain Cove all-weather singletrack Trail #22C along Freestone Creek. You’ll warm up your legs cruising through the grass and sagebrush. After about 1 mile, you’ll come to a junction with Ridgecrest Trail #20. Gear down and climb a strenuous pitch to the top of the Military Reserve ridge at a junction with Central Ridge Trail #22. Go left, climb a moderate grade on Central Ridge for about a mile to the junction with Shane’s Trail, #26A and Bucktail. Go straight, then take an immediate left on Shane’s, then right at the Three Bears junction, to reach Shane’s Summit. This is the longest hill in the ride. Get into a comfortable climbing gear and grind to the top.
Take a breather at Shane’s Summit. Then, enjoy a fun descent on Shane’s going east toward Rocky Canyon Road. Go right at the next junction to complete the Shane’s lollipop loop. It’s a super fun descent following the GS-like turns on Bucktail back to Central Ridge (now downhill only). Return the way you came or take Central Ridge all the way down the ridge, that’s a fun descent, too!
Polecat Gulch Loop
Intro: Located in the northwest Boise Foothills, Polecat Gulch was one of the first land purchases made possible by the first Foothills Open Space $10 million levy passed by Boise voters in 2001. It was a strategic land acquisition, providing a new public trail system in northwest Boise. Much-needed!
Rated: Easy to moderate with a few strenuous sections
Distance: 5 miles
Ride time: 1 hour (you can add distance and vertical by parking down by Collister Drive and Hill Road and climbing the pavement to the Collister Trailhead)
The ride: The Polecat Loop ride is a bit shorter than the Shane’s Loop, but it’s similar in that the climbing is moderate and not too difficult. This ride is a fun and moderate sinewy singletrack ride that courses through tall sagebrush and bitterbrush.
Start at the trailhead on the north end of N. Collister. Ride up Polecat Gulch trail #81 about ¼-mile to a junction on the main loop trail. The new Ridge to Rivers trail regulations made Polecat a one-way lollipop loop going counter-clockwise. Climb up the gulch about one-half mile. Turn right at the next junction and climb a short strenuous section to a saddle. Stay on the narrow singletrack and follow it along above a steep hillside overlooking the Terteling Ranch and Cartwright Road. When the arrowleaf balsamroot are in bloom, the views are spectacular. You’ll keep climbing moderately uphill for several miles. When the trail levels out, ignore the left turn for Doe Ridge, keep going a little farther downhill, then turn left on the main Polecat Gulch Loop trail above the trailhead on Cartwright Road. You’ll keep climbing on a moderate grade to another junction at the top of the climb. Go right and enjoy a fun descent back to the bottom of the gulch.
Rocky Canyon – Five Mile – Watchman —Three Bears Loop
Intro: This is another ride made possible by a key land acquisition from the Noble family following the first Foothills Open Space levy, opening Five Mile Gulch and the Watchman Trail area to public use.
Rated: Moderate to Strenuous with technical rocky downhill sections
Distance: 10 miles
Ride time: 1.5 to 2.5 hours
Trailhead: End of pavement on Rocky Canyon Road
The ride: This is one of my personal favorites when I have a couple of hours of free time to enjoy this heart-pounding ride. You’ll start out by climbing the bumpy, narrow dirt road along Cottonwood Creek in a deep canyon. Watch out for vehicles! It’s a mostly moderate 2.5-mile climb up Rocky Canyon Road to the left-hand turnoff with Five Mile Creek Trail. Conserve energy. Take a left on the Five Mile singletrack and climb several strenuous pitches fairly quickly, and then it’s a moderate climb to the Watchman-Orchard junction. The first grade on Watchman is hard. It always lets me know what kind of shape I’m in. Gear down and grind it out to the creek crossing. Follow the left-hand hairpin turn after crossing the creek, and it’s all fun from here! You’ll still be climbing but the trail contours around the mountain very nicely to another creek crossing. The beauty of the arrowleaf balsamroot blooms in this section in May can be out-of-this world!
After crossing the next creek, you’ll climb a bit and then descend to a junction with Fimrite’s Trail. Stay left to reach the top of Three Bears Trail. We usually take a breather here and enjoy the views before a long, super fun descent on Curlew Ridge. It’s steep and rocky in places on the way down, and very steep and rocky in one particular section about ¾ the way down the ridge. Go slow, pick your path carefully, and feather your brakes (avoid skidding) or you could get pitched over the handlebars. You’ll end up at the top of Shane’s Summit on the descent. Go left and ride the trail over to Rocky Canyon Road to return to the trailhead. Now it’s time for a beer!
Around the Mountain Loop at Bogus Basin
Rated: Moderate to strenuous with a few technical rocky sections
Distance: 10 miles
Ride time: 1.5 to 2.5 hours
Trailhead: By the bottom of Deer Point chairlift at the base of Bogus Basin
The ride: All of us local riders were pretty stoked to see the Around the Mountain (ATM) Loop created at Bogus Basin with the help of multiple partners. Many of the rides we used to do at Bogus were incredibly steep and not nearly as fun! So this one opened up all kinds of possibilities, plus it ended up being named one of the best rides in Idaho!
Start by climbing Deer Point Trail #91 about 1.5 miles to a junction with the ATM Trail #98. Now the trail will even out a bit as it contours over to the Boise Ridge Road and wraps around the backside of Bogus. After climbing over a couple of trail portals, you’ll descend through granite rocks and then through big firs and pines on a series of banked corners, losing elevation but fun! Then you’ll pay for it by climbing out of that hole and grind uphill across the face of the Pine Creek side of the mountain. Conserve energy here. The trail will wrap around to the Superior side of the mountain, and this section mainly contours across that north-face, crossing a couple of rideable rocky sections. Then you’ll emerge on a two-track lodge traverse and climb to the top of Morning Star lift above Pioneer Lodge. Here, you’ll have multiple options for dropping back down to the base area – I enjoy the Berm and Ernie trail with high banked turns. Now it’s time for a burger and beer!
Military Reserve – Crestline – Sidewinder – Fat Tire – Trail #5 Loop
Rated: Strenuous to moderate with a few technical rocky sections
Distance: 10 miles
Ride time: 1.75 to 2.5 hours
Trailhead: Military Reserve parking lot
The ride: This is another popular ride that I do a lot. It starts with a short, nasty gut-buster climb from the Mountain Cove trail up the Military Reserve connector trail to Crestline. It’s mostly granny gear the whole way with some sandy sections. No way around it, it’s going to hurt! Once on Crestline, it’s a moderate cruise up to the Sidewinder junction. Now the climbing gets a little more strenuous, and you’ll climb several very steep sections to reach the top of Sidewinder. Take a breather on top of Sidewinder Summit. Go right, drop over to the Fat Tire Traverse and take a quick right on that trail. You’ll have more moderate climbing on the first mile or so, and then things contour over to the Trail #5 ridge. Now it’s a screaming downhill on Trail #5 back to Military Reserve. Watch your line and feather your brakes to avoid losing control on the steeps. The trail drops out on a road returning to Military Reserve. As an alternative, you can climb a little more to reach Three Bears and Bucktail trails to enjoy that GS descent back to the trailhead. Your choice.