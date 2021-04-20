The Emmett Police Department is joining with law enforcement agencies across the state to educate distracted drivers about Idaho’s hands-free law. This is part of a statewide law enforcement and public awareness campaign sponsored by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
From April 19 to April 30, our officers will be on the roads enforcing Idaho’s new hands-free driving law. They will be joined by officers across the state who will also commit to targeting distracted driving.
“April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and we are going to do everything we can to educate the public and keep our community safe,” said Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka.
According to data the Idaho Transportation Department, between 2015 and 2019 there were 25,170 distracted driving crashes in Idaho killing 237 people. Nationally, distracted driving was a factor in nine percent of all traffic fatalities in 2019 – in Idaho, it was 16 percent.
To help improve safety on our roads, the Idaho legislature passed a law last year banning the use of handheld electronic devices while driving – even while temporarily stopped at a traffic signal or stop sign. Officers spent the second half 2020 educating drivers about the new law and in January they began issuing citations.
“Inattentive driving is an illegal and dangerous behavior and it has no place on our roads,” said Kunka. “Our officers are out doing their part to end distracted driving involved crashes, we hope the public does their part too by choosing to put away distractions and to drive engaged.”
Here are some of the tips that law enforcement will be sharing with drivers they pull over for driving distracted:
· If you need to use your phone’s GPS, enter the address in before you start driving.
· Look into Bluetooth options for your car so you can talk hands-free.
· If you have to read or send a text, pull over and park the car.
· Idaho’s hands-free law applies to drivers stopped at traffic lights and stop signs.
· Leave the distractions behind, stay focused on the road, and drive engaged so you can help save lives.
For more information visit shift-idaho.org.