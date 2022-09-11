Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


First responders from all departments in Gem County and Emmett were in attendance at the 9/11 Freezeout Memorial Sunday morning for a flag ceremony that placed a new flag to fly over the valley.  

After a combined fire and police color guard unfolded and then raised the flag to half mast in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks in 2001, an invocation was delivered in their memories. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments