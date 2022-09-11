...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
9/11 Ceremony on a smoky Sunday morning in 2022 at the Freezeout Memorial overlooking the Emmett Valley.
Anthony Muggy Hafen, Commander, VFW Post 4900, shared a reading recounting the efforts undertaken to remove over 500,000 people from lower Manhattan during the hours after the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. "The Great Civilian Rescue" saw more people evacuated to safety away from Manhattan than those removed from Dunkirk in the early stages of World War II.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Combined fire and police color guard prepare to raise a new flag at the Freezeout Memorial.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
A wreath of remembrance stands in front of the Freezeout Memorial inscription that was placed at the scenic overlook twenty years ago on the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
First responders from all departments in Gem County and Emmett were in attendance at the 9/11 Freezeout Memorial Sunday morning for a flag ceremony that placed a new flag to fly over the valley.
After a combined fire and police color guard unfolded and then raised the flag to half mast in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks in 2001, an invocation was delivered in their memories.
Several members of the community at large joined the first responders and the sponsoring members from the Emmett chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion for the solemn ceremony.