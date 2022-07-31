1. Building/Zoning Department
The city’s zoning commission needs to fill two positions. The commission meets the first Monday of each month, excepting Holidays. Meetings start at 6:00 pm and generally last an hour or two.
This position considers staff report and listens to applicants regarding city land use proposals. It then makes decisions based upon adopted codes and ordinances presented by staff. If interested, please email your contact information to bsullivan@cityofemmett.org.
2. Fire Department
Last weekend we had a grass fire on the northwest end of town. This fire consumed all of our resources for hours. We continued to extinguish hot spots for much of last Monday.
The area is difficult to extinguish for a host reasons. After investigating several hours, I determined the cause was a vehicle parked in tall grass.
Please: DO NOT park your cars in brush when the brush is high and dry. Your catalytic converter will likely start a fire.
3. Library
The library is open again and ready to serve! Job Service continues at its library service site on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. We continue our weekly kid’s Storytime on Tuesday @ 11am and Storyplay on Thursday @ 11am.
Our goal and the goal of the Idaho Commission for Libraries: “Libraries Keep Kids Learning and Adults Earning”. Why not stop in the library and check out all the new books? It’s cool inside!
4. Police Department
Before we know it, school time will be here again. The Emmett Police Department will provide extra patrolling in and around the school zones—both for speed and cross walk violations during school hours. This starts in August.
Help keep our kids safe. Obey all traffic laws at all times, but especially in school zones.
5. Public Works Department
· Parks Department continues to recover our main city park. We expect fertilizer and lots of water to begin to bring it back from the two large events that have taken place this summer.
· Public Works has paved and installed curb, gutter, and sidewalk on Seventh Street between Johns Avenue and Hawthorne. This will significantly improve drainage in the area.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Those with flag poles at their houses can now keep informed when a flag should be at half-staff, the reason for it, and when it goes back up to full staff.
Go on the city website; look under the Links section (it’s the last section on the top bar). Click Links, and you will find Flag Status immediately under the Gem County Link. Patriotism lives here.
7. City Clerk
Here are some tips to save on your water bill and help keep your lawn green: (1) feed regularly, (2) set your lawn mower on a higher height, (3) leave grass clippings on your lawn, (4) use a rain gauge, (5) check for leaks in connectors and hoses, (6) and water in the morning between 6 a.m. — 10 a.m.