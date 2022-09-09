Support Local Journalism


Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation's best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year's Hawgsmoke competition Thursday.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s. 

