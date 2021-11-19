The Boise reservoir system needs an estimated 73% of its average streamflow to meet 2022 irrigation demand, according to an official at the Idaho Fall Water Supply Outlook meeting.
But that is only enough to bring reservoirs back to their current level, noted Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema. And current levels are lower than normal following the hottest summer on record.
“We’re now starting off with a really wet fall, which is great, we need that moisture,” Hoekema said. “In November and December, we don’t have a lot of snow pack yet. ... We’ve got a long way to go before we pull out of drought.”
Early precipitation doesn’t guarantee drought relief. In 1992 and 2001, the beginning of the water year was very wet and those years both ended in severe drought, Hoekema said.
The entire Gem State is in a drought and almost 90% of the state is in a severe drought or worse, according to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln drought monitor. About 5% of the state is in an exceptional drought, the worst category.
Each of the Boise reservoirs — Arrowrock, Lucky Peak and Anderson Ranch — are less than 35% full, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. Lucky Peak is the least full, at 19%, as of mid-November.
Idaho agriculture depends on irrigation because of a lack of precipitation in the summer. This spring, farmers pulled water from reserves to irrigate earlier. The heat meant farmers needed to irrigate more, leaving reservoirs depleted.
This situation was unexpected, the Idaho Press previously reported. The snowpack should have been adequate but an extremely dry spring and extreme heat caused a problem.
In a world warming due to climate change, water is more likely to evaporate than to make it into a reservoir. Less precipitation falls in winter and snowpack is limited. Snow also melts earlier and faster, so peak discharge on the rivers occurs earlier than accustomed.
The Farmer’s Almanac predicted there will not be adequate snow out west to provide drought relief. The almanac also predicted the winter would be typically cold and dry with average temperatures.
On the other hand, the National Weather Service predicted a La Niña winter in Idaho with a slight increase in snow and average temperatures, the Idaho Press previously reported. Last year was also a La Niña.
But when there’s more than one La Niña, the second or third La Niña years often end up drier, Hoekema said.
Boise may be better off than other areas around the state.
The Lower Goose Creek Reservoir, about 30 miles south of Burley, needs an estimated 130% of average streamflow to meet irrigation demand, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service Hydrologist Erin Whorton.
The Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, a few miles northwest of Jackpot, Nevada, would require 118% of average streamflow, followed by the Mackay Reservoir in central Idaho, which needs an estimated 112% of average streamflow to meet irrigation demand.
There are some slivers of hope, especially when it comes to soil moisture.
Soil moisture is increasing from the fall weather, according to Whorton.
“We’re still having very, very dry soils in central Idaho and that’s most pertinent to the folks who are growing grains in Lewiston, tri-state corner area, with some improvements in northern Idaho in soil moisture and southern Idaho,” Whorton said.
But there is plenty of uncertainty with the coming year.
"We see a pretty broad distribution of what snowpack looks like in La Niña years, with weak La Niña years having just slightly above average snowpack," Whorton said.