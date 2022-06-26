“Be careful what you wish for, lest it comes true!”
That advice comes for an Aesop’s Fable penned over 2,200 years ago. It remains applicable this year as prayers for relief from drought conditions have been answered to some degree, but now those answers have created some new concerns.
An historically wet May and early June appears to have at least eased concerns for a full irrigation water season. Reservoirs are nearing capacity and snowpack remains in some of the highest elevations. While much of southern Idaho remains in a drought watch, the southwest and Gem County appear in better shape due to the unseasonal cool and wet weather we have experienced until the last week.
The rainfall has brought with it a handful of additional concerns, however.
The most apparent is the higher than normal flows on many of the rivers. While the Boise River which has several flood control reservoirs to utilize is being opened for floating use this week, most of the less controlled rivers remain above optimum recreation levels.
The Payette River at Emmett peaked at 13,300 cfs on June 13 but was still running about 4,840 on Sunday. While much safer for kayakers and canoeist it is still above the 1,500 to 2,500 cfs recommended for recreational tubing.
Anyone recreating on or near a stream should remain cautious if any storm front moves in as most ground is saturated and a heavy rainfall could still produce flash flooding or rapid fluctuation in water flow intensity.
Green foliage, heavy fuel load
While most of Gem County is abnormally green and lush for late June, it won’t take but a couple of hot, sweltering weeks, to turn that green to a more traditional summer brown. And when it does, the fuel load that the high grasses can contribute to a wildfire could be catastrophic.
Both Gem County Fire Districts are urging extreme caution to be taken to help lessen the chance that a random spark from a dragging trailer chain or a careless discard of a cigarette could ignite trouble.
Grasses along the roadways in much of rural Gem County are knee to waist high.
Gem County Fire District #1 Chief Rick Welch said “while cutting all that grass down near the roadways won’t necessarily reduce the fuel load, it will lower the amount of fire jump that can occur at the higher levels.”
Gem County Roads & Bridge Director told the Messenger Index “all of our county roads have seen an increase of vegetation growth. With the help of the Weed Dept spraying our roadsides these help keep the grass away from the asphalt. We do have a roadside mower, but unfortunately staffing is an issue with no one to operate the tractor. We take turns hitting the hot spots for visibility concerns.”
Residents are urged to remove any roadside growth they may have but mostly be aware of operating equipment that can create a spark of any kind near soon-to-be drying vegetation.
Mosquitos loving this environment
Standing water, lush green vegetation and higher temperatures are a recipe that makes perfect conditions for a proliferation of mosquitoes.
Cody Johns, director of the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District says, “the mosquitoes are out in flocks.”
GCMAD has an unmanned aerial system (drone) currently in use to conduct larval mosquito control applications throughout the district — but mostly in rural areas.
According to Johns “it is operated by a licensed pilot and is only used during daylight hours at this time.”
He points out that aerial application on the areas of standing water and heavy vegetation that used to take 45 minutes with an ATV can now be completed in a matter of three to four minutes.
Johns adds that for those concerned about drone usage, “it does not have any ability to record images and photos, and it is monitored by the district’s GIS/GPS system.”
He advises everyone to use the 3 D’s to fight the bite:
DRESS to protect against mosquito bites by wearing long pants, long sleeves, and a hat.
DEFEND against mosquito bites by using an insect repellant with Picaridin, DEET, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
DRAIN any standing water that sits longer than 3 days. Stock tanks and horse troughs are a primary development site for the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus.
Please notify the district office about any standing water on your property.