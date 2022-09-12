Support Local Journalism


National Weather Service is projecting that a weather front moving through the Treasure Valley on Tuesday morning may finally lessen the smoke inversion that has plagued the area for the past week.

The Department of Environmental Quality is anticipating easing its Orange level unhealthy for sensitive groups rating to a Yellow moderate rating. They caution that smoke from wildfires in the region will continue to impact the air quality, likely for a few more weeks, but with cooler temperatures the inversion should lessen. 

