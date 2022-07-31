...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur
County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ABOVE: 2022 Gem Boise Rodeo Queen Hannah Rinehart presents the colors as a good crowd turned out for the final night of the fair and rodeo on Saturday. RIGHT: Despite temperatures over 106 degrees on Sunday, or perhaps because of, a steady stream of boaters and floaters took to the Payette River near Emmett.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Del Gray / Messenger Index
For the third time since 2015, Gem County has experienced a heat wave that saw temperatures exceed 100 degrees for at least seven consecutive days. That string should end on Tuesday, Aug 2 as forecasters are calling for a change in cloud cover overnight Monday.
The relief will not be dramatic, however. While temperatures that reached as high as 108 degrees over the weekend may be gone, don’t break out your sweaters by any means. Accuweather sees temperatures dipping to perhaps 90 degrees for a high on Tuesday but that’s probably the best we can hope for.
Extended forecast sees high temperatures remaining in the 90s, but possibly not breaking 100, most of the rest of August. Hot weather health precautions remain in place, as are no burn ordinances throughout the county as wildfire danger will remain high to extreme through the end of summer.