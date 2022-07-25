Support Local Journalism


The hot days of summer have taken a while to get here but they are scheduled to arrive in full force this week. According to AccuWeather forecasters, the sizzling warmth that continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.

It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. It has been tepid by comparison so far this summer.

