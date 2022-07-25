The hot days of summer have taken a while to get here but they are scheduled to arrive in full force this week. According to AccuWeather forecasters, the sizzling warmth that continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.
It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. It has been tepid by comparison so far this summer.
“While highs may fall short of records in most locations during the upcoming heat wave in the Northwest, temperatures will average 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in a stretch of five to seven days and during what is typically the hottest part of the year.” says AccuWeather.
Temperatures this week are likely to reach the highest levels of the summer so far. Residents advised to limit outdoor activities in the later portions of the afternoon and to hydrate before venturing outside. For those who must work outside during the day, drinking water every fifteen minutes is advised along with sunscreen and light protective clothing.