The Four Corners Fire near Cascade had burned nearly 8,750 acres as of Friday. It is currently the second-largest fire in Idaho.

Due to increased activity on the Four Corners Fire, the Valley County Sheriff's Office has raised the evacuation status for homes in the Campbell Creek area south to Raspberry Road to "GO" — leave the area immediately — the sheriff's office announced Saturday morning.

