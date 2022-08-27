Originally published Aug. 27 on KTVB.COM
Due to increased activity on the Four Corners Fire, the Valley County Sheriff's Office has raised the evacuation status for homes in the Campbell Creek area south to Raspberry Road to "GO" — leave the area immediately — the sheriff's office announced Saturday morning.
The Four Corners Fire has burned 10,179 acres and is 18% contained as of Aug. 27. Active fire spread to the south and east Friday night and early Saturday morning, growing about one mile south toward Wilson Peak. Torching of individual trees and groups of trees and uphill runs with spotting of up to a quarter-mile were observed, officials with the Payette National Forest said.
Along with the Campbell Creek area, homes in the God's Acres and French Creek areas are also in GO evacuation status (leave immediately) — the Valley County Sheriff's Office and fire managers are confident the fire will not continue to spread east and people can return safely, fire managers say.
Only southbound traffic is being allowed on West Mountain Road due to the continued closure to the north. Those evacuating from the Campbell Creek are advised to head south on West Mountain Road then follow Cabarton Road and flagging to Kelly’s Whitewater Park. If you have property in this area, you will not be able to access it until it is safe to do so; this will be a hard closure.
The Valley County Sheriff's Office on Saturday planned to move the road block from Anderson Creek Road to the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and West Mountain Road. The road block will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The sheriff's office is sharing evacuation information on Facebook and sending emergency notifications through CodeRED.
To help evacuated residents and help with any other community needs that have arisen as a result of the fire, the Cascade Rural Fire Department is asking people to donate to the Cascade Fire Community Fund.
Fire outlook for Saturday: A dry cold front is expected to pass over the fire, switching southwest winds to northern winds in the afternoon with gusts of 25 to 35 mph anticipated along ridges. Cold fronts are weather phenomena that are of concern to firefighters. Even though they bring cooler temperatures, no rain is expected, and changing wind direction challenges firefighting efforts.
Fire crews continue directly engaging the fire where it is safe to do so. Firefighters keep building off previous days’ work to strengthen structure protection and containment lines. Weather may challenge firefighters, who will be paying close attention to changing conditions and respond as necessary to protect area values.
The fire is located a half-mile north of Lookout Point and 2 miles west of Cascade in parts of Adams, Gem and Valley counties, and is burning in steep, rocky terrain, which poses a challenge for crews working to contain the fire.
For those evacuating the area of West Mountain, camping areas and space are available at Kelly's White Water Park, and those needing areas for livestock can go to the Valley County Fairgrounds. All campgrounds in Lake Cascade State Park remain open. Any evacuees who need a place to camp are asked to see a campground host for further assistance.
Boaters on Lake Cascade are asked to stay clear of firefighting aircraft flying in to scoop water from the reservoir. Payette National Forest officials said the water scoopers hold 1,600 gallons of water and take 12 seconds to fill to capacity while skimming over water. As of Sunday Aug. 21, officials said they had used hundreds of thousand of gallons of retardant and more than two million gallons of water on the fire.
Closure orders have been enacted for some roads, trails and areas of the Boise and Payette National Forests.
Tamarack Resort remains in close contact with incident command. The resort remains open, as the fire is several miles south of the resort's boundary, a news release said. The resort has opened its lower parking lots for anyone in need of RV camping.
The fire is burning in grass and timber, including sub-alpine fir, which is prone to torching and sending firebrands into the air causing spot fires ahead of the main fire front.
More than 760 personnel are assigned to the Four Corners Fire, under the command of Great Basin Incident Management Team 4, which is a Type 2 team. Here is an interactive map of the fire area:
The Four Corners Fire is one of eight wildfires that PNF responded to after Aug. 13 thunderstorms. In a Facebook post the following day, PNF reported that firefighters had begun responding to six fires throughout the national forest that are in connection to the thunderstorms.
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.