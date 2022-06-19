The most recent drought monitor maps show some good signs for the Treasure Valley as well as improvement throughout the entire state.
According to the maps published by U.S. drought monitor, Ada County and most of Canyon County have moved from the “moderate drought” category to “abnormally dry.”
David Hoekema, a hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources says last weekend’s atmospheric river is to thank for the “huge boost.”
“Things are getting better and I would expect if we have a nice wet weekend we may see further improvements either this week or in the coming weeks,” Hoekema said.
Drought affects myriad categories besides farming. But for those in the agricultural industry, these implications are significant.
“The probability of water shortages has diminished quite a bit. Hopefully we’ll get through this irrigation season with no shortages,” Hoekema said. “We needed this delayed spring so that we could have storage in the system longer and hopefully it’ll be enough to carry the agricultural system through to the end of the year.”
Hoekema said that, in general, the department is still expecting below normal amounts of runoff but it’s shifted to more of a normal time of year or even a late runoff. Agricultural workers are then able to rely on streamflow, rather than storage, to meet their water rights.
Last year, Hoekema said those in agriculture had to start using water storage on April 1. He said this year, they won’t have to rely on storage until around the end of June.
But the state isn’t fully out of the woods. There are still areas experiencing severe and extreme drought, particularly south of Twin Falls and in the southeast corner of the state.
As far as the Treasure Valley goes, the future drought classification will depend on what kind of weather comes through the area this summer. Hoekema said if it gets really hot and really dry, Ada and Canyon counties could slip back into “moderate drought” by the end of the summer.
“I don’t think we’ll move beyond moderate drought,” he said.