The weather whims of 2022 continue to keep Gem County on its collective toes but despite near record rainfall on Sunday, it appears that Cherry Festival week is going to be met with warmer and dryer weather.
The National Weather Service reported rainfall exceeding 2 inches falling in parts of Gem County over the weekend, with Emmett getting about 1.4 inches in a 24-hour period of time. The area normally averages just over 1 inch for the entire month of June.
The heavy rainfall brought out a flash flood watch for the mountains surrounding the area that remained in effect until Monday. Water levels rose significantly in the Payette River over the weekend. The National Weather Service projected that the Payette River at Emmett would crest late Monday at just below 12 feet, nearly two feet higher than what was recorded Friday evening.
That is still well below the 13’7” that is considered an action level of concern on the Payette. While the level of rise appears dramatic, the actual water flow of the river is even more so. Residents are advised to remain cautious when near water this time of year. Not only is the intensity of the flow unpredictable, the current water temperatures are still well below normal recreation levels.
The forecast for this week appears to hold promise of little or no more rain and pleasant temperatures. Thursday and Friday could approach the mid-80s while Saturday could cool to the upper 70s.
The key for those setting up in Emmett City Park will be how quickly the ground dries out. The carnival pulled into town on Sunday and was hoping drying conditions would prevail in the park on Monday before they start positioning rides. Tables and portable bathrooms were moved into place over the weekend, mostly before Sunday’s deluge.
