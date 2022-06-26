The growing demands for medical services and the decreasing supply of doctors and nurses has Gem County-owned Valor Health stepping up its expansion plans. Those include a rebranding of its Family Medicine facility separate from its Urgent Care services which will be moving to a new location in the near future.
Wednesday, June 22, hospital and community officials met on the current Valor Health campus on Locust Ave. to unveil new signage and cut a ribbon on the renamed Valor Health Family Medicine clinic. The facility has been sharing space with Valor’s Urgent Care facility for some time, adjacent to the Valor Health hospital.
This is the first step in expanding Valor Health services and locations in Emmett, meeting what Valor Health says is an accelerated effort to “bring important medicine services to an area that is currently underserved and adds a clinic location that allows for future growth as community needs evolve.”
Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare indicates that Idaho is one of the most underserved states in the country based on a doctors per population factor. Gem County is one of the most underserved of the counties in Idaho according to that data.
While there have been some additional family medical clinics opened in Emmett in recent years, the doctor to potential patient ratio remains a challenge and well below optimum standards.
The current facility, which underwent the ceremony last week, will be able to bolster its level of service and emphasis on preventative family medical care. A new facility to be constructed in the near future — reportedly on Highway 16 — will “offer family medicine and urgent care services while maintaining Valor Health’s commitment to patient-centered care,” according to a Valor Health news release.
The new Valor Health Center will “be close, convenient and eliminate the need for people in the Gem community to travel over the hill for care.”
The new center will not replace any current facility — just expand services and options. The Valor Health Hospital will remain the anchor emergency care facility but the new Valor Health Center will offer some of the diagnostic and urgent care needs currently only available in the hospital.
The 5,000 sq. ft. facility will feature nine exam rooms, one procedure room and will be designed for future expansion.
Dr. William Vetter, who has been with Valor for nearly two decades, spoke to those gathered for the ribbon cutting about the history of the hospital, the clinic and the enhanced emphasis that can be placed on patient-centered medical health (PCMH) care.
“It’s a partnership between you, your primary care doctor, and a team of healthcare professionals to make sure you get the right care at the right time,” Vetter said.
The biggest challenge the expansion efforts will face in the coming months is obtaining sufficient staffing. Since the arrival of COVID-19 over two years ago, the demands that pandemic has placed on local providers has been unprecedented. Staff shortages continue to be a concern for administrators while at the same time preparing to better address the growing demand for services.
While Valor Health is owned by Gem County — one of only a handful of community owned health facilities remaining in Idaho — Valor has not received tax dollars from the community since the early 1990s. The expansion will be funded with operation dollars and private donations through the Valor Health Foundation and is not expected to involve any taxpayer dollars.