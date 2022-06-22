Regional health organizations are gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a younger demographic than ever before.
Since the approval of vaccines for younger children by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, those 6 months to 5 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was available for ages 5 and up. Moderna was only available for ages 18 and up. Now both vaccines can be administered for all ages 6 months and above.
Wednesday, Primary Health announced the availability of these vaccines at its clinics.
“With this safe and effective vaccine, these children will be one step closer to regaining normalcy in their lives. In some cases, they’ll be experiencing the typical joys of childhood for the first time,” Primary Health CEO Dan Reed said in a press release. “Their parents will be able to participate with them in social activities, sports, birthday parties and vacations with greater confidence.”
Primary Health now offers walk-ins for ages 6 and up at all clinics. More vaccine information can be found on its website.
St. Luke’s plans to begin providing vaccines in two weeks, according to Health System Medical Director Laura McGeorge.
“The reason it takes us a little longer to get the vaccine out is we are absolutely, we have throughout the entire time with vaccines, really been driving to safety as being our one, two and three top priorities,” McGeorge said at a press conference Wednesday.
Compared with the usual two doses for adults, those under 5 will receive three doses over the course of 10 weeks, according to McGeorge.
“Keep in mind, these doses are tiny,” McGeorge said. The pediatric Pfizer doses are one-tenth the size of an adult dose.
McGeorge doesn’t believe pharmacies will be as capable of administering vaccines to such a young demographic as they have been with adult doses, potentially sending more patients over to St. Luke’s.
As of now, there has not been approval for booster shots in this age range.
“Of course, these vaccines are very safe,” McGeorge said. “It's another needle, and you know, no one likes needles, but it's a small price to pay.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 428 children under the age of 18 have been hospitalized in Idaho, according to the state’s dashboard.
“Things overall are doing well as far as the needs for children being hospitalized,” Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s children’s medical director, said.
Bramwell said the worst time for children’s hospitalizations was in January during the omicron surge, with the highest number of pediatric patients admitted throughout the whole pandemic, almost 10 times the normal amount.
“We feel like it's important for children who have high-risk medical conditions, for them to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness,” Bramwell said. “That's one group we certainly are most anxious about and most excited to be able to offer this vaccine.”
While some believe there are few impacts on children for remaining unvaccinated, McGeorge has seen otherwise.
“We often hear this, ‘well, kids aren't super impacted by COVID, so what's the big deal?’” McGeorge said. “I can tell you one way that I've seen kids impacted by COVID, unfortunately, is kids that get orphaned.”
When it comes to pediatric cases being downplayed, McGeorge said, some do result in deaths.
Across the nation, 202 children ages 6 months to 4 years died in May from COVID-19, according to McGeorge.
“That is incredibly rare, but if it's your child, it's tragic,” McGeorge said.
McGeorge was uncertain as to why, but compared with the beginning of the pandemic, severe pediatric cases have been occurring more often.