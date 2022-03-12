In two years, A Body & Mind Health Services went from serving between 80 and 100 clients, to seeing at least 350 clients today at the mental health system located in Boise, Middleton and Moscow.
With the onset of the global pandemic, clinicians who provide mental health care saw a huge spike in people seeking help, according to ABM Executive Director Nicole Johnson. It hasn’t slowed down, either.
“Our case loads tend to fill up very quickly,” Johnson said.
A report from the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 311,000 adults in Idaho have a mental health condition. The report also recorded an uptick in people seeking services for these issues, which was attributed to both an increased recognition of the problem as well as an increase in problems, KTVB.COM reported.
Since the arrival of the novel coronavirus, Johnson and other clinicians have seen a significant increase in reported anxiety and depression, marital issues, and people seeking services for their children.
Increasing the services provided to young clients proved a unique challenge, she said, because that population is best served in-person. It became a “balancing act” between staff and client safety against a highly contagious virus and providing the best possible care to children, she said. There also tends to be a lack of resources for children’s mental health care, Johnson said.
“That’s been a focus of ours, but one that’s been very much daunting,” she said.
There have also been more people with suicidal thoughts and attempts, she said. In January, the Boise library system director told city council that calls to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were up in 2021, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“(It’s increased) so much so that we’ve rolled out special trainings within our team due to the increase in the pandemic,” Johnson said.
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 40% of adults in the U.S. felt anxious or depressed within the last seven days. For 18-29-year-olds, 57% reported anxiety or depression, Boise State Public Radio reported in April 2021.
The reasons vary among the individuals, some may be lonely and isolated because of precautions or rules instituted to mitigate the pandemic, others may be anxious about themselves or their loved ones getting sick, and some faced uncharted territory when they were unable to separate themselves from their partners.
It isn’t just the clients who struggled the past couple of years, either – facing this wave of need was at times overwhelming to the people providing the care.
“It’s very much like drinking from a fire hose through a straw,” Johnson said. “The demand is very high and we can only do so much.”
As executive director, Johnson said her role is often to “help the helpers.”
The practice has instituted a number of protocols to support its staff, including adding mental health days off and promoting work-life balance.
As cases drop and guidelines are eased, Johnson said, she and the other therapists have noticed a “boost in morale.” People are getting back to routines that more closely resemble their pre-pandemic lives, which largely has a positive impact on mental health. She said many still experience some anxiety about returning to more in-person activities, but once it wears off there’s a “spring-break-like” feel.
Johnson said that although people have faced significant challenges and life-changing disruptions, she’s optimistic about the future.
“We’re seeing a resiliency and perseverance ... that I think will be to our advantage,” she said.