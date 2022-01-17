St. Luke's vaccines

A health care worker with St. Luke’s Health System prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

 Courtesy of St. Luke's

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


St. Luke’s is now offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

Additionally, the health system is offering the booster shot to moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11, it announced Monday in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded booster shot eligibility to children ages 12-15 in early January.

Appointments can be scheduled online at stlukesonline.org/mychart. Those in need of assistance can call 208-381-9500. Scheduling opened Monday at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments