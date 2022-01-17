St. Luke's now offering booster shots to more teens, immunocompromised children By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com Jan 17, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A health care worker with St. Luke’s Health System prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Courtesy of St. Luke's Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Luke’s is now offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.Additionally, the health system is offering the booster shot to moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11, it announced Monday in a news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded booster shot eligibility to children ages 12-15 in early January.Appointments can be scheduled online at stlukesonline.org/mychart. Those in need of assistance can call 208-381-9500. Scheduling opened Monday at 7 p.m. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booster Shot Vaccine Medicine Immunology Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Eligibility Health Recommended for you Load comments