Mosquito Bite Prevention During Labor Day Weekend
Additional Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Canyon County
Contact: James J. Lunders, District Director
Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District
(208) 461-8633
As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Canyon County residents should remain vigilant in
protecting themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases that they carry, such as West Nile virus.
Three additional mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus last week one near Wilder
and the other two near Parma, ID. “Idaho Bureau of Laboratories in Boise confirmed the
positive mosquito pools,” said Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement
District.
Lunders explained that the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets gravid
traps and dry ice baited EVS Traps at over 100 locations throughout Canyon County to monitor
for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases. To date, the District
has tested over 750 mosquito pools this season for West Nile virus, four of which have tested
positive.
The staff of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and
control measures in response to the increased public health threat.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions
to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the outdoors over the Holiday
weekend,” said Lunders. He offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to
West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting
mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds
water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold
water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or
Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so
it can be properly treated.
Additional information on West Nile Virus is on the Web at:
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
aspx
Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District