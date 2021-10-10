BOISE — In response to Idaho’s recent COVID-19 surge and the state’s unvaccinated rates, local nurse practitioner Bradley Bigford has taken matters into his own hands.
Bigford, who owns Table Rock Mobile Medicine, an on-the-move urgent care service in the Treasure Valley, has taken to Twitter to get his message across. The self-proclaimed vaccine advocate has used the social media outlet as an avenue to advertise his willingness to personally talk one-on-one with anyone in the Treasure Valley who is vaccine hesitant and has questions.
All the while, he contends that COVID-19 vaccines have the capacity to prevent needless suffering, disease and death.
“I’ve literally talked to dozens of people one-on-one over the phone, through direct messages and in person face-to-face,” Bigford said during an interview this week. “Is that making a huge dent in our unvaccinated population? Absolutely not. It’s a drop in the bucket. Let’s be honest. But every person that I’ve been able to get vaccinated is one less person that needs a ventilator or a hospital bed.”
COVID has ransacked and overwhelmed Idaho and its hospitals in recent months. In the first week of September, the state hit record numbers of hospitalizations, emergency room visits and ICU patients.
Last month, health officials were forced to activate Crisis Standards of Care for the first time in Idaho’s history in the northern part of the state. Weeks later, the rest of the state followed suit.
Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. And, as it happens, the majority of those finding themselves hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Gem State are not fully vaccinated.
According to Dave Jeppesen, the director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in July 2021 those with no record of being fully vaccinated made up 98.7% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
“The facts are clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective,” Jeppesen wrote in a blog post in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “Currently, the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among Idahoans occurred among those who were not fully vaccinated when they became ill or tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.”
At St. Luke’s, Idaho’s largest hospital system, roughly 90% of its COVID patients throughout September were unvaccinated according to hospital data.
“It makes me sad. My gut hurts just thinking about it because these are people that don’t need to suffer,” Bigford said. “These are people that don’t need to die that have families, and their families are suffering as a result. And it didn’t need to happen. That’s what vaccines are really good at. They are really good at preventing suffering.”
HOW THE EFFORT STARTED
It was when Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos spoke out about wanting to have medical professionals talk to unvaccinated members of the football team that sparked Bigford’s idea to use Twitter as a medium to reach out to people.
He sent a Tweet in early August to Avalos offering to talk to the Broncos about vaccine hesitancy for free.
Avalos didn’t bite on the offer. Individuals and local businesses did, however, prompting Bigford to again take to Twitter offering to help anyone in the area who might have questions.
Hey @AABroncoHC I’m happy to come speak as well. I have a little different approach when talking to people who are vaccine hesitant. It has to be personal, discussing their concerns and acknowledging them. I don’t talk to them, I talk with them. Hit me up on my cell: 208-991-3232 https://t.co/I7EGbu9HCg— Brad Bigford, MSN, APRN, NP-C, CCHP (@mursebigford) August 4, 2021
“I had a person call me and they’re like, ‘Hey Brad I would like you to come over and chat with my husband about the COVID vaccine. Do I schedule it on your website as an urgent care appointment? And what’s the cost?’ And I said there’s no cost for me to talk to your husband, trying to get them vaccinated. Just text me your address and I’ll see when I can swing by,” he said.
Bigford has found success through adopting a method when talking with those who are vaccine hesitant that centers on being personal, open to discussing their thoughts and acknowledging their concerns.
“I feel like some of these people need a more one-on-one personal touch because they have concerns and their concerns aren’t being validated nor are they being addressed. When I address someone on a one-to-one level, that’s what I try to do,” Bigford said.
“I try to figure out where they’re at, what concern is it that they have that they don’t want to get vaccinated yet. And if we can address those concerns and get to a place that makes them comfortable.”
Through his more intimate interactions with individuals, he has addressed a number of questions. One local woman texted him worried about unvaccinated family members in her household.
“I have a lot of questions concerning unvaccinated family members living in my home. My … daughter doesn’t think she needs the vaccine even though she attends in-person classes at CWI (College of Western Idaho) and does not wear a mask,” the woman said via text.
“Living in our home is myself my husband and my … mother. We have all been vaccinated. Is it possible for my daughter to pass on Covid if she’s in contact with someone who’s positive? She also smokes and has chrons .”
Bigford gave the woman a thorough response, maintaining even young people should get vaccinated to help curb coronavirus’ spread.
“She is unvaccinated, living and going to school in a place with high rates of COVID transmission. She can definitely catch it. If she is on medications for Crohns like Humira or Remicade, she’s at increased risk of COVID complications as those meds suppress her immune system,” Bigford texted back.
“She can also contract it and bring it home to others. The vaccinated people’s risks of COVID are much lower but they can still contract it and get sick. This is why we need even young people to get vaccinated to decrease the spread.”
Giraffe Laugh, a local nonprofit that provides early childhood education in the Treasure Valley, also reached out to ask Bigford to speak to staff at one of their sites located on Grand Avenue.
“He was very kind and didn’t make anyone feel uncomfortable about asking questions. He was just like, these are the facts that I can tell you. These are the things that are absolutely not true,” said Giraffe Laugh Site Director Beverly Haugen.
“He was like, ‘it’s your choice, it’s your decision. But it’s important that you have the knowledge and the correct knowledge to base your decisions.’”
Haugen’s 25-year-old daughter, Nia Ruckman, who works at Giraffe Laugh ended up getting vaccinated after Bigford came in.
Ruckman said Bigford’s vast knowledge of the vaccine was a key factor in helping her decide to get vaccinated.
“He answered all the ridiculous questions I had. He was like ‘it’s your choice,’” Ruckman said. “He was just really nice and gave me all the information I needed. He told me what was in it. He drew me a chart of the cell and, like, what it does when it enters your body and how it attaches to different things in your body. He literally drew it on a piece of paper for me, so I understood it better.”
Ruckman said that Bigford was easy to be around and was eager to help, adding that he gave her his phone number in case she has any follow-up questions.
IDAHO TRYING TO MAKE UP GROUND
Although fear and suspicion of vaccines is nothing new, the current hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine stands out. Not only can misleading facts and disinformation around vaccines spread across the nation and world quicker than ever due to social media, but the coronavirus vaccines have also been intertwined with political ideology during a time that the United States is seeing high levels of political polarization.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has adopted a laissez-faire stance on the vaccine. He stood in opposition to President Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, going as far as exploring a lawsuit against it.
And while Little did acknowledge in a Sept. 24 press release that “the end of the pandemic can only come if more people choose to receive the vaccine,” he has defended his decision to not issue a vaccine mandate, contending people have to want to do the right thing and choose for themselves whether or not to get vaccinated.
“I have resisted putting in place statewide mask mandates and vaccine mandates all along because COVID-19 mandates from high levels of government do not work to change behavior in places where people hold fiercely independent values,” Little wrote in the press release.
As of last week, according to data from The New York Times, the percentage of Idahoans fully vaccinated stands at 42.2 percent, tying Wyoming for the second worst vaccination rate in the country. The only state with a worse vaccination rate is West Virginia, with 40.6 percent of their population fully vaccinated.
In August, 220 people died from COVID in Idaho. In September, that number almost doubled with 401 deaths.
Health care professionals like Bigford are running on fumes in the face of the unrelenting coronavirus situation in the state.
“Working in healthcare right now, it’s just sad. I’m running out of empathy, and I’m not alone,” he said. “Other health care professionals are running out of empathy too.”
Bigford is certainly not the only healthcare worker doing community outreach as it pertains to COVID-19.
Officials at St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus regularly host media conferences to provide updates on the state of COVID in the region, help Spanish speakers become educated on COVID-19 vaccinations, and utilize various forms of virtual telehealth communication and practices in an attempt to spread the word and keep people safe.
Dr. David Pate, the retired former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and a member of the state’s coronavirus working group, is also regularly on Twitter providing insight and awareness surrounding the virus.
And many others are also hard at work.
Although worn out, Bigford plans to keep chipping away at the work he is doing, convinced that eventually the state and country will weather the crisis.
“Every person that I talk to that changes their mind and maybe it’s not just me that convinces them, but someone else, every person that changed their mind and they got vaccinated, that’s a little bit of win,” he said. “Every person. It does make a difference.”