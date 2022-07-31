...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur
County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Horizon Health refreshes changing home care market
COVID challenges and recent legislation affecting formulas for government compensation to providers are among the obstacles that the home health care and hospice service industry is facing.
Those influences have created a shift in the organizational structure and in some cases the ownership of many providers of that critical area of care.
That’s why a ribbon-cutting for Horizon Home Health and Hospice on July 27 in Emmett was a significant event. It was not a replacement of an existing service but rather a refreshing of a service that has been in Emmett for years, with a well-established client and provider base.
The ribbon cutting performed by the Gem County Chamber of Commerce was actually a celebration of their office remodel with an open house and BBQ. All guests had the opportunity to tour their remodeled building and meet the staff of Horizon Home Health and Hospice.
According to Randy Schelhous, area director of operations for Horizon, their “mission is to provide life-changing service.”
For Horizon Home Health that entails providing “skilled in-home medical care when patients are recovering from and illness or surgery. Their team of nurses, therapists and aides are committed to helping patients recover quickly.”
Horizon Hospice “provides compassionate, quality, in-home care and supportive services to patients and families coping with a terminal illness. Quality of life, dignity and comfort care are the priorities.”
According to Schelhous, about two-thirds of the services provided by Horizon in Gem County are home health with the other third entailing hospice services.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice is a state-licensed, Medicare-certified Hospice and Home Health agency. It has been operating in Idaho for over 25 years.
“Horizon believes in being there for our team, patients, and community in the good and bad times,” said Schelhorn.
Horizon Home Health & Hospice is located at 312 E. Main St. in Emmett. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8am — 5pm. There is 24/7 availability for nurses. For more information call Horizon Home Health & Hospice at (208) 365-1693