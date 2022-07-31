...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur
County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
COVID case rise moves Gem County to Red
By MESSENGER INDEX STAFF
newsroom@messenger-index.com
The latest surge in the spread of the newest strain of Coronavirus has pushed most of southwestern Idaho, including Gem County, in a red level of alert.
Valor Health moved to a Red level of operations last week and is expecting to remain in that classification through at least the coming week. This coming after the exposure and spread levels had been maintained in a yellow caution for most of July.
“Essentially, the change to increased precautions (Red) at Valor is a result of increased transmission in the community, following CDC and CMS guidelines,” said Valor Health Executive Director Brad Turpen.
Valor Health community engagement director Staci Carr reported that while Valor traditionally moves COVID patients requiring hospitalization to facilities in the Treasure Valley, last week a patient remained in Valor care as area hospitals were reporting to be near capacity in handling COVID patients currently. Carr pointed out that hospitalization case numbers are well below the worst periods in 2021, but chronic staffing shortages have created new lower capacity standards.
Red level classification is the Center for Diseases Control (CDC) standard instituted whenever testing positivity rates exceed 10 percent.
According to the CDC, Red level classifications warrant extra precautions including recommended wearing of protective masks indoors when not at home.
Gem County joins adjacent Ada, Canyon, Boise, Payette, Washington and Valley counties in the Red classification. Some of those counties have been there for a few weeks.