One element that will be a little out of place this year at the Fair will be the poultry display. A popular barn with all kinds of birds on show, will not be the same as live poultry will not be coming to the Fair this year due to a serious threat to the animals of contracting Avian Flu.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS): “Avian influenza (AI) is caused by an influenza type A virus which can infect poultry such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl and wild birds, especially waterfowl.
There are two types:
Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to domestic poultry, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock.
Low pathogenicity avian influenza (LPAI) virus strains occur naturally in wild migratory waterfowl and shorebirds without causing illness. LPAI can infect domestic poultry, with little or no signs of illness.”
The Gem Boise Extension Office and the Gem County Fairboard has been monitoring this situation for months. The threat was first brought up by a volunteer as a topic of concern in April. It had been in the news in other parts of the country but not yet in Idaho.
Idaho cases started showing up later in April/early May and the State Veterinarian had concerns about flocks in Ada and Canyon County in early May but hadn’t sent out any official communication or recommendation about whether shows should or should not happen this county fair season.
The 4-H Leaders Association voted at their May meeting to not have a live poultry show at the Fair for 2022 out of an abundance of caution.
Knowing that recognition items had already been purchased and youth had worked hard on their poultry projects the Extension office and Poultry Superintendent worked together to make a plan for youth to still participate including creative ideas like potential virtual competition or use of stuff animals.
The public is invited to come down and see how the youth will decorate their poultry cages and showcase their project animals. The poultry show will be held Friday, July 29 at 3 p.m. in the 4-H Building.