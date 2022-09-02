...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
It's nearly a week into the Challenge! Are you on-board?
The Gem County Recreation District issued it's 100-Mile Challenge a couple of weeks ago to encourage Gem County residents to become part of a movement to reverse an obesity trend that has gotten worse in recent years.
The Challenge is simple. Simply log 100 miles of walking during a two-month stretch ending Oct. 31. Logs can be digital or on paper. All you have to do is turn in evidence of those miles to the GCRD at 107 E. Main Street or email them to gcrd@gemcountyrecreation.com
If you questions concerning the program feel free to call the GCRD at 208-365-5748.
Those who turn in their logs will be eligible for a drawing for prizes including $100 gift card at the end.
Recent data shows that rates of obesity have increased across the nation, the state of Idaho, and Gem County during the "COVID shutdowns." The sad part is that is really only a continuation of a trend that has been in place for over a decade.
While Idaho's obesity rate is slightly below the national average, it has still increased from 27 percent of the population in 2012 to 30 percent of the population today. Mississippi and West Virginia are just over 40 percent obese. Colorado has the lowest obesity rate of 24 percent in 2022.
Gem County is not the most obese county in Idaho, but ranks on the "bad" half of the fat scale. Obesity in the county increased from 31 percent in 2012 to 25 percent in 2022 - the sixth most obese of 44 counties.
While there are all kinds of diets and other "remedies" touted to be "the" pill to cure obesity, the only verifiable and universal influence is increased activity. Walking for many is the cheapest and most schedule-flexible activity readily available.
While heat of the past two months is still lingering, the early morning hours are ideal, as evidenced by the dozens of walkers in Emmett City Park most of the morning. Fall weather is coming, however, so that walking weather should be prevalent throughout the day soon.
Messenger Index encourages all citizens to take a walk against the obesity trend. Join us in asking friends to join us in the 100-Mile Challenge. We would love to see at least 1,000 people take the challenge this fall.