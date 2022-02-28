A $250,000 donation will help expand access to counseling services and community education for mental health in Canyon and Owyhee counties.
Intermountain Healthcare, the parent company of Saltzer Health, made the contribution to Terry Reilly Health Services, a community health center with several locations throughout southwest Idaho.
Terry Reilly will use the funds to hire a behavioral health counselor and patient navigator focused on mental health outreach, according to a company news release. The money will facilitate an increase in behavioral health services as well as an investment in community education with valued partners, the release said.
Services under this funding contribution will be based at the Terry Reilly Trauma and Resilience Center under development in Caldwell.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Intermountain Healthcare to address behavioral health needs within our community. This is an investment in prevention education and counseling services that provide an opportunity to increase community resilience,” Heidi Hart, CEO of Terry Reilly Health Services, said in the release. “These are very needed services that will be aimed at Canyon and Owyhee counties where there are significant challenges to accessing care.”
Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, 42,000 employees, a medical group, SelectHealth insurance company, and other health services in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. It is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare using evidence-based best practices to deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs consistently, the release said.
Saltzer Health is comprised of more than 80 primary care and specialty providers, about 450 employees, a medical imaging center, 24-hour urgent care clinic, joint-venture surgery and gastroenterology procedure centers, and 11 clinics from Boise to Caldwell in southwest Idaho, the release said.