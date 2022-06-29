Wheelchairs being set aside to go down slides — a vision made possible at Bowden Park’s new accessible playground. The city of Boise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the playground Wednesday, with free ice cream for about a dozen attendees.
The new equipment is meant to be more inclusive, allowing children of all abilities to be active. Bowden is now one of 12 playgrounds with accessibility features in Boise.
After months of planning and two months of construction, the project concluded in June. A slide, merry-go-round and large piano-like toy were all placed with accessibility in mind, said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway
“One of the most accessible playgrounds we will have to this date,” Holloway said. “An inclusive feature that really doesn’t leave anybody out.”
He believed that children with mobility issues will be excited when seeing accessible play structures. For many of them, it would be their first time being able to go on a slide or a merry-go-round.
“It creates an opportunity for children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to use our slides at all,” Holloway said.
As for future parks, when updating old equipment, Holloway is looking to replace them with accessible equipment piece by piece.
A bonding rubber material is underneath all of Bowden’s playground equipment, providing a soft surface for kids. The material makes it easier for children with assistive devices to get around. Instead of sinking into bark, mobility devices and wheelchairs can be used on the rubber surface.
One addition for play is the avalanche slide, the first of its kind, according to a city press release. It allows children to get on from the ground level and pull themselves further up. When they choose, they can let go and go back down the slide. The slide was made extra wide so children can leave their mobility devices at the bottom.
The 10 spin takes the classic playground merry-go-round and makes it more accessible. It allows children of all abilities to play together at once whether sitting or standing.
While steps and ladders remain on the playground, there are also wheelchair accessible ramps that go to the top as well.
The new piano involves a plastic panel with “keys” that kids can press to create sounds. The toy creates a sensory experience and provides a less physical playground option, park officials said.
Angela Lindig is the executive director at Idaho Parents Unlimited. Her involvement with accessible park projects began in 2000 when calling for the very first one in Meridian, driven by her daughter who uses a wheelchair.
Raising her daughter along with two able-bodied sons, Lindig recalled taking her daughter to physical therapy appointments while her sons got to play at the park.
“We didn’t really have any place we could take them as a family,” Lindig said.
While pushing for the construction, Lindig and other volunteers raised funds themselves. Ultimately, Meridian partnered with them and the park came to fruition in 2009.
“We invented the wheel,” Lindig said.
Since then, Bowden is just one of several parks that has accommodated accessible design.
“The end goal is that everything is designed to be universally accessible,” Lindig said. “It’s not an afterthought, it’s not an extra, it’s not an add-on, it just is.”