Originally published Feb. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
Nearly a month into the 2022 legislative session, the action is just starting to pick up at the Idaho State Capitol building.
Luckily, it’s easier than ever to follow the legislative session from afar. Here are a few tips on how to stay up to speed and how to make your voice heard.
How to follow the daily action from home
The Idaho Legislature can be tricky to follow. It’s capable of moving very, very quickly through the legislative process, or slowing to a near crawl.
The Idaho Legislature’s website can help the public navigate the chaos.
- Each bill, resolution and memorial is posted online for the public to read once it has been introduced and read across the desk on the House or Senate floor. Legislation is sorted by bill number, and includes a brief summary, such as “income tax” or “homeowners association fines”
- The Legislature’s website also includes agendas for each committee hearing and the reading calendars for the daily floor sessions of the Idaho Senate and the Idaho House. Committee hearings are where draft bills (known as RSs, for the routing slip attached to a draft bill) are up for introduction and public hearings are held on bills. The floor sessions are when the entire House or the entire Senate assemble to debate and vote on whether a bill passes. Agendas are updated daily and can change, be rescheduled or be amended or posted on very short notice. However, many agendas are often posted online the night before.
Idaho Legislature expands remote virtual testimony
This year, the Idaho Legislature is expanding its remote testimony program, which debuted in 2018 and allows Idahoans to testify live over Zoom without having to travel to Boise.
To find out which committees are accepting remote testimony on which days over which bills, visit the Legislature’s webpage for committee agendas and click on a committee that you are interested in to pull up the current agenda. If remote testimony is accepted, there will be a blue hyperlink to “register to testify” before the meeting begins. For instance, at 3 p.m. Monday, the Senate Education Committee accepted remote testimony over Senate Bill 1255, which creates the Empowering Parents Grant Program.
To sign up to attend or testify, click the “register to testify” link before the meeting begins.
When you register to provide remote testimony, you will be asked to provide some information that will become a public record, including:
- Your first and last name.
- Email address.
- What organization, if any, you represent.
- Whether you are testifying in-person or virtually.
- Whether you are for or against the bill.
The Legislature’s website has a whole page dedicated to how to testify in front of a committee and how remote testimony works.
Idaho governor’s office launches email subscription to track bills on his desk
This session, Gov. Brad Little’s office has launched an email notification service that will provide Idahoans with timely updates on bills that make it to his desk and are awaiting his signature or veto. Once a bill passes both legislative chambers and reaches Little’s desk, he may sign it into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. During the legislative session, Little has five days, not counting Sundays, to sign or veto a bill after it reaches his desk. Once the Idaho Legislature adjourns for the year sine die, Little has 10 days to act.
Little’s office maintains a webpage that includes a tracking sheet for bills awaiting action from the governor. This year, the public can subscribe to receive email alerts on legislation from the governor’s office. To sign up, simply enter your email address in the box at the bottom of the webpage with the tracking sheet.
Little’s website also includes other information, such as the text of his State of the State address and a summary of highlights from Little’s proposed 2023 state budget.
2022 legislative session outlook
Monday was the 29th day of the 2022 legislative session, which began Jan. 10. Republican legislative leaders have said they want to wrap up the session by March 25. But the Idaho House of Representatives may elect to take an extended, open-ended recess instead of adjourning for the year, much like it did in 2021. The 2021 session was the longest in Idaho history, at 311 days, including the days at recess.
This year, all 105 seats in the Legislature are up for election. The primary elections are scheduled for May 17, so legislators usually want to wrap up their business in Boise in time to campaign back home in their districts before the primaries.