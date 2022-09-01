Senate dome

The domed ceiling over the Idaho Senate chamber.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

After extensive debate, the Senate has voted 34-1 in favor of HB 1, with only Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, voting against the bill. That's final passage; the bill now goes through some formalities, but it heads to the governor's desk for his signature. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

