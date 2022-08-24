U.S. District Courthouse in Boise

As we all await Judge Winmill’s ruling today in the federal government’s lawsuit against Idaho’s abortion trigger law, the Idaho Attorney General’s office this morning filed a notice of supplemental authority noting a 68-page ruling from a Texas judge late yesterday in a different but related case. The state of Texas sued the federal government over guidance it issued interpreting the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Texas judge sided with the state and enjoined the guidance, but only in the specific Texas case. That’s different from the issues in the Idaho case, however.

In the Idaho case, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho, charging that Idaho’s trigger law conflicts with the federal law, EMTALA. The guidance isn’t at issue. The DOJ is asking the court to enjoin Idaho’s trigger law, which makes all abortions felonies, at any stage of gestation, with regard to hospital emergency rooms that are required by EMTALA to provide emergency care.

