As we all await Judge Winmill’s ruling today in the federal government’s lawsuit against Idaho’s abortion trigger law, the Idaho Attorney General’s office this morning filed a notice of supplemental authority noting a 68-page ruling from a Texas judge late yesterday in a different but related case. The state of Texas sued the federal government over guidance it issued interpreting the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Texas judge sided with the state and enjoined the guidance, but only in the specific Texas case. That’s different from the issues in the Idaho case, however.
In the Idaho case, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho, charging that Idaho’s trigger law conflicts with the federal law, EMTALA. The guidance isn’t at issue. The DOJ is asking the court to enjoin Idaho’s trigger law, which makes all abortions felonies, at any stage of gestation, with regard to hospital emergency rooms that are required by EMTALA to provide emergency care.
Idaho’s trigger law, which takes effect tomorrow, allows doctors who are prosecuted to assert an affirmative defense in court if an abortion was performed in a case of rape or incest in which a police report was provided to the doctor, or to “prevent the death” of the pregnant patient from causes other than suicide. It has no health exemption, which is the source of the legal dispute, as an emergency abortion to save a pregnant woman from severe health consequences wouldn’t be covered by the affirmative defense, only one to prevent her death. Also, Idaho’s law defines abortion so broadly that conditions like ectopic pregnancies, which can’t result in a live birth, are covered.
Here's a link to a Reuters article about the Texas decision (hat tip to BSPR reporter James Dawson for that), and attached to this post is the full Texas ruling.
Judge Winmill said in court on Monday that he’d issue his decision in writing either on Tuesday or Wednesday. It didn’t come out yesterday, so it should be today, but there’s no telling what time it will be out. It’s possible that reviewing the Texas decision could cause some delay, even though it’s not binding (Texas is not in the 9th Circuit) and addresses different issues. There’s also no requirement in federal court that a decision be issued within business hours; it could come out in the evening. We’ll see…