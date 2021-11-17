As Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, Senate State Affairs Committee chair, called up the 10th person to testify this morning, she noted that the Senate is due to convene in its chamber at 10 a.m., which was moments away. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, who serves on the committee, said the floor session will be delayed so the hearing can continue. Here's some of the testimony from those in the first 10 to speak, who included five speaking in favor of the bills and four against:
Quinton Pike told the committee, “In May, shortly after getting the COVID-19 vaccination, I suffered a grand mal seizure. ... My doctor consulted with me and told me not to get any more vaccines related to the COVID. My doctor stated that he believed the seizure was caused by the vaccine, and that I should not get any more going forward.” Pike, who said he got the vaccine voluntarily, not pursuant to an employer mandate, said his doctor “refuses to … write a medical exemption. I am also not aware of any doctor that will write a medical exemption because they fear losing their license.” He said that corporations “are really trying to seize dictatorial power over our bodies. … I should not have to beg for permission to refuse a vac that is clearly dangerous for me.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told Pike, “I’m very sorry you went through that,” and Lodge said she hoped he was feeling better now.
Michael Kane said as the lobbyist for ICRMP, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, he's concerned about HB 414, the "religious freedom" bill. “The way I read this bill, it prevents jails from mandating psychiatric treatment of incarcerated prisoners," he told the committee. "Let’s get some exemptions in here. ... I believe it would allow a mentally ill prisoner to refuse psychiatric treatment in the jail.”
Tim Young told the committee he's a disabled veteran who "can't get health care" because a PTSD issue prevents him from wearing a mask. He said he was escorted out of the VA by police officers, and that a face shield, which he would have agreed to wear, wasn't allowed as an alternative. "This COVID stuff has gone too far," he said.
Elizabeth Criner, lobbyist for J.R. Simplot Co., said, “We have employees who want to work in a fully vaccinated environment.” She said the proposed legislation “places mandates and limitations on us as a company to be able to continually target and address those areas where we have to, and avoid having to have any mandates for employee when we don’t. Please let us continue to function and address our business issues as a business, with our employees and customers.”
Lynn Laird, a psychologist from Meridian, told the senators, “All of these things are really a distraction from our primary problem, and that is we do have fundamental God-given rights. … Fundamentally, we have a right to privacy, which was established by the Supreme Court in 1973, medical privacy. So it’s not even in the purview of an employer to know about my medical history or status, unless of course I have to be able to physically do something in order to do the job; if I have to lift 50 pounds, I have to lift 50 pounds, but my general status is not anybody else’s business. So I do support HB 419 because of that.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, asked Laird if she believed a person should have a right to specify that a caregiving coming to their home be vaccinated; she said no, only that that person not be sick. Laird, like several other testifiers today, has testified at multiple legislative hearings this week.