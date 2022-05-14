BOISE — Boise police officers arrested an organizer of one the abortion rights rallies held Saturday at the Capitol.
After a large “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally held in the morning, another smaller demonstration gathered that afternoon at the steps of the Capitol. Around 800 people then started to march downtown.
Around 1 p.m., one of the demonstration’s organizers, Kimra Luna, was arrested near Eighth Street, according to witnesses and the Boise Police Department. Officers reportedly told the 36-year-old Boise resident that she did not have a needed permit and permission to use "an amplified device” downtown, referring to the megaphone she used.
“After being warned several times, officers moved to arrest her and she resisted by pulling away and refusing to let go of the megaphone,” according to a statement from the Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams.
According to a list of arrests on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website, Luna was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing officers. She was also cited for violation of the Boise City Noise Ordinance, Williams said.
Luna said officers began asking her not to use the megaphone at the start of the march when the group was at Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street. That surprised her, she said, since other megaphones had been used during the day's protests and she has previously used megaphones at other downtown protests and events.
She said officers followed her down to Eighth Street before six to seven officers surrounded her on the block between Idaho and Main streets and arrested her.
"I don't believe I was resisting arrest," she said. "When he told me to get on the ground, I got on the ground. I didn't give him my megaphone, but that's my personal property.
“I’m practicing my First Amendment right,” she continued.
Luna said the hardest part was that her 12- and 10-year-old sons witnessed her being arrested.
"I brought my kids to be a positive example for my kids and the police destroyed that experience for us," she said. "That's the worst part."
Other demonstrators at the rally raised money to bail her out from Ada County Jail later that day.
A demonstrator from the first event was also arrested around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
Kristi Jordan, of Meridian, and a man reportedly walked into the street past the event’s planned road closure at Eighth and Jefferson streets, according to the police. The man, who was not named in the statement regarding the incident, was cited.
In the statement, Boise police said Jordan resisted and kicked an officer as they attempted to escort her off the roadway. She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing officers.