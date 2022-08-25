Here are additional reaction statements issued to last night's ruling from the U.S. District Court in Boise partially enjoining Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, preventing it from being enforced at hospital emergency rooms, but allowing it to take effect elsewhere:
PLANNED PARENTHOOD: Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said, “Anti-abortion lawmakers want to control our lives, our bodies, and our futures. While the abortion ban will take effect tomorrow, this ruling means that Idaho cannot ignore federal law–and that includes ensuring people can still receive abortions in hospitals in emergency situations. Planned Parenthood applauds this effort by the Department of Justice, and looks forward to ongoing action from the Biden administration to protect our rights, health, and bodily autonomy. We will continue to do all we can to protect vital health care and fight for the rights of the people of Idaho.”
Rebecca Gibron, CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, said, “This is far from the end of our fight for reproductive justice in our state. The damage these laws have done to the rights of Idahoans reaches far beyond those in medical emergencies. All people deserve access to abortion care: period.”
BLAINE CONZATTI, president, Idaho Family Policy Center: "This is another day for the history books. Just 13 days after the Idaho State Supreme Court allowed the Idaho Heartbeat law to go into effect, another pro-life law, colloquially called the Trigger law, will become effective—and it will protect even more preborn Idahoans.
"The Biden administration's legal challenge has failed to block the Trigger law from becoming enforceable tomorrow. This frivolous lawsuit will ultimately be exposed as a last-ditch attempt on the part of a pro-abortion presidential administration to keep abortion legal and easily accessible in Idaho.
"The Trigger law is a great next step toward ensuring the legal protection of all preborn babies, but it's not our final goal. We're going to keep pushing until every preborn child, regardless of the circumstances of their conception, receives equal protection in every area of state law."
LAUREN NECOCHEA, Idaho Democratic Party chair: “I am relieved to see the court take this step to ensure that every Idahoan receives necessary medical care in an emergency. Governor Little and Idaho’s Republican legislators were warned about the harm their extreme abortion ban would cause to patients, but they didn’t care. Under the GOP ban, a doctor can either risk prison time to provide care for a nonviable ectopic pregnancy or allow it to go untreated, causing life-threatening internal bleeding.
“Every pregnancy is unique and Idahoans deserve leaders who will protect their freedom to make intimate decisions about abortion care alongside their doctors and loved ones. There is not a single Republican on the ballot this November who has stood up for our reproductive freedoms. We must vote these dangerous, extreme politicians out of office before their cruel quest for control kills Idahoans.”