AbortionRally2.JPG

Thousands of people gather Saturday morning at Capitol for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally, held in response to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Here are additional reaction statements issued to last night's ruling from the U.S. District Court in Boise partially enjoining Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, preventing it from being enforced at hospital emergency rooms, but allowing it to take effect elsewhere:

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said, “Anti-abortion lawmakers want to control our lives, our bodies, and our futures. While the abortion ban will take effect tomorrow, this ruling means that Idaho cannot ignore federal law–and that includes ensuring people can still receive abortions in hospitals in emergency situations. Planned Parenthood applauds this effort by the Department of Justice, and looks forward to ongoing action from the Biden administration to protect our rights, health, and bodily autonomy. We will continue to do all we can to protect vital health care and fight for the rights of the people of Idaho.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments