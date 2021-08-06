Ada County courthouse generic

Masks will be required in certain areas of the Ada County Courthouse and Ada County Juvenile Court building beginning Monday, the county announced Friday in a news release.

Ada County's COVID-19 case count numbers have been steadily increasing for several weeks and, as of Thursday, the county's seven-day moving average incidence rate of presumed or confirmed COVID19 cases was 28.6 per 100,000, triggering the mask mandate, the release said.

The city of Boise recently re-implemented a face mask requirement in city buildings.

Masks will be required at the clerks' counter at the Ada County Courthouse and Juvenile Court building; courtrooms at the Ada County Courthouse and Juvenile Court building; secured and public common areas in the second, fourth and fifth floors at the Ada County Courthouse; and public areas of the Juvenile Court building.

The mask requirement does not apply to witnesses while testifying or court interpreters while engaged in interpreting, the release said.

Failure to comply with the terms of the order may be treated as a contempt of court, the release said.

