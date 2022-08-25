Legislature March16-08.jpg

Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks in the House of Representatives at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

 Jake King/Idaho Press, file

The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:

"Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a limited injunction that applies to emergency room visits by pregnant women. This came in a case brought by the United States Department of Justice on behalf of the Biden administration and against Idaho and its abortion law.

