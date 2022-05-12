CANYON COUNTY — The 2022 primary election will let voters select a non-partisan judge for the third judicial district in Canyon County — a newcomer versus an incumbent.
Shari Dodge and incumbent Thomas Whitney will face off in the primaries, with Dodge trailing behind in support, according to a survey conducted by the Idaho State Bar in April.
Dodge’s average scores pull together for a number of 2.01, which is considered average on the data set. Whitney rose above with a score of 3.54 — considered above average.
Both told the Idaho Press that due to their extensive law experience, they believe they each have a shot at winning the election.
Whitney was appointed by former Gov. Butch Otter after 25 years in the law profession. He said serving Idaho as a district judge has been the greatest honor of his career.
“I have never been reversed on any civil case, on any criminal sentence or conviction, or on any gun rights case. I strongly believe that I have provided the service to Idahoans that I promised Gov. Otter I would,” Whitney said.
Dodge, an attorney since 1996, said that she grew up in Canyon County and is strongly supported by the community. She said she is running because it’s important that judges are held accountable.
“I think it's important for attorneys to want to serve their community. And that's what I want to do is serve in another capacity to the community that I've been involved with pretty much for most of my life, but especially my legal career,” Dodge said.
In early May, a paid advertisement from a man named Dave Ford ran in the Idaho Press, which called Dodge a “liar” for an incident that occurred in her career around 2005.
Dodge was part of a hearing at the time that was meant to determine probable cause for a crime.
Dodge had sought an arrest warrant for Ford, a man who was involved in an ongoing civil dispute with a woman regarding irrigation water, according to court documents.
The woman reported to police that Ford had instructed someone to weld a headgate shut to prevent her from accessing the water.
Dodge asked for the arrest warrant for Ford and a bond of $100,000, rather than a summons, on the basis that Ford “pulled a shotgun” on the responding officer. The court issued a warrant accompanied by a $50,000 bond.
Later, Ford filed a complaint with the Idaho State Bar against Dodge, where he cited violations of professional conduct from her, and it was reviewed by a hearing committee.
Dodge said in response that she did not intentionally issue that statement to the judge, but the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that there was a false claim made, according to court documents.
“It was an unintentional, misrepresentation of facts as I remember them," Dodge told the Idaho Press. "I will say, having gone through that experience, which no attorney wants to go through — I learned a tremendous amount from that. Although it was difficult, it made me a better attorney. It made me realize that as attorneys, we can't cut corners and we have to use our due diligence to make sure we get it right."
The Idaho Supreme Court ruled that although Dodge did not knowingly make a false claim, it was false in nature and recommended that she be publicly reprimanded.
Dodge later appealed the decision, but according to the documents, she was publicly disciplined. The discipline did not affect her ability to practice law, it said.
“I have not had any other issues with the bar since then,” Dodge said.
On impartiality
In the current political climate, many are urging judges to make certain decisions in light of a political party rather than the law — both candidates said they aim to make their decisions fairly.
“Fairness is a skill. I consciously work at it. Everyone who appears before me can rest assured that I am fair and impartial. I treat every person who appears before me, lawyer or not, with dignity and respect,” Whitney told the Idaho Press.
Whitney said that whenever he is urged to express a political stance, he explains the judiciary is meant to remain impartial.
“I remind people how fundamental a fair and impartial judiciary is to a well functioning society. In my experience, people understand and value this explanation,” he said.
Dodge said that while she remains in line with conservative values she was raised with, she tends to shy away from taking a political stance, even with the extreme pressure judges tend to face.
“As a judge, you have to be impartial. You have to look at each case individually, and judge it on its merits,” Dodge said. “You can't let politics play a factor in decisions.”
The 2022 primary polls will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.