StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization that shares audio stories of people from varying backgrounds and beliefs, will be recording remote interviews in Boise from Aug. 4 to Sept. 2 as part of its Mobile Tour.
“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story — that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness, and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten,” founder Dave Isay said in a press release. “During this pandemic, the value of preserving these stories, and of strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated, is more important than ever.”
In Boise, StoryCorps will partner with National Public Radio affiliate Boise State Public Radio. KBSX 91.5FM will air a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project, according to the release. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.
According to the press release, participants have the option of recording in-person in an Airstream-trailer-turned-recording-studio parked at Boise State Public Radio or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device.
During a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process, per the press release.
After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear, per the release.
Reservations to record can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting boise state publicradio.org.