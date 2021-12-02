NAMPA — Construction began Tuesday on the installation of a new fiber internet network in Nampa.
Construction began at the intersection of Waterfowl Avenue and Snowgoose Street, said Mark Schaaf, associate communications manager for TDS Telecom, the service provider.
The network will “ultimately connect 50,000 addresses to the ‘gold standard’ of residential internet connections,” according to a press release provided by TDS. The project will provide two gigabyte internet speeds to residential customers, and 10 gigabyte speeds to businesses, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
The first neighborhoods will be connected in 2022, the release said.
The cost to the private sector to install the network is $70 million.
The expansion of the network and the presence of TDS Telecom, which already operates in Meridian, is also expected to bring jobs to Nampa. The positions will be posted to the company’s careers page, the release said.
Residents will be notified by postcard, letter, and door hanger of when work is going to begin, the release said.
Residents can keep tabs on the installation and sign up for service by visiting TDSFiber.com.
