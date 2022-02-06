STATE FARM TO AWARD $25K GRANTS TO 100 COMMUNITIES
State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by awarding 100 grants worth $25,000 each to nonprofits across the country to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
The submission phase for the Neighborhood Assist program begins Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. MST and ends when 4,000 are received. Projects can be submitted by anyone over 18 years of age at neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
The voting phase will take place from April 27 to May 6, with the public voting on which community improvement projects will win. Winners will be announced on June 7.
The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each win a grant.
NEW ART EXHIBIT OPENS IN MERIDIAN CITY HALL’S INITIAL POINT GALLERY
MERIDIAN—A new art exhibit opened Friday in the Initial Point Gallery located on the third floor of Meridian City Hall. The show highlights diverse works by four area artists and will remain on display through March 3.
The featured art includes Idaho scenes by oil painter Fred Choate; pencil and ink perspective drawings by Matt Ciranni; colorful contemporary oil paintings by Karen Eastman; and sculptures in a variety of media by sculptor Hallie Maxwell.
Initial Point Gallery, which is curated by the Meridian Arts Commission, features a rotating series of art exhibits highlighting a variety of local, regional and national artists. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding federal holidays. Admission to the gallery is free.
FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER FOUNDATION HOSTS ANNUAL BENEFIT GALA MARCH 4
NAMPA—The Family Justice Center Foundation is hosting its annual benefit gala ‘A Light in the Window’ on March 4 at the Nampa Civic Center. The evening starts with a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by dinner and a program, including an auction, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Table sponsorship is available. $100 gets you a chance to win your choice of any live auction item, excluding the hockey suite. To purchase tickets, visit lightinthewindow.afrogs.org/#/index.
ZIONS BANK CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH COMMUNITY SPEAKER SERIES EVENT FEB. 24
BOISE—Former Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and Michael Satz, founding executive director of The Idaho 97 Project, will be panelists at Zions Bank’s Community Speaker Series event in honor of Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 24.
By exploring the personal stories of a diverse group of Black leaders, participants will learn how personal, family and community history has influenced Black history and explore ways we can use our history to invest in our future.
In addition to Buckner-Webb and Satz, panelists will include James Jackson III, Zions Bank Supplier Diversity Program manager and founder of the Utah Black Chamber; Kimmy Paluch, founder and managing partner of Beta Boom; and Gladymir Phillipe, CEO of Kado, Inc.
The Zoom event begins at noon and is free to the public, but registration is required at zionsbank.com/CommunitySpeakerSeries.
WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S ALLIANCE AWARDED GRANTS
BOISE—The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) was recently awarded several grants from two foundations and one bank.
PacificSource Foundation gave a $30,000 grant to support counseling services for adults and children. “The WCA is grateful to PacificSource Foundation for their grant support and their commitment to the good health and well-being of our community,” said Bev La Chance, WCA Grants Director.
The Nagel Foundation gave a $58,000 grant to support the WCA’s shelter and transitional housing programs. “The Nagel Foundation’s legacy of support for our clients through the WCA’s shelter services program goes back for more than a decade,” La Chance said. “They have been instrumental in furthering the critical mission of the WCA.”
The WCA also received a $25,000 grant from First Interstate Bank (FIB) for funding of its shelter services programs.
“At First Interstate, we are committed to supporting the places we call home, and we look to partner with organizations that make our community a better place,” said Jeff Huhn, FIB Southern Idaho Market President. “We commend the efforts of WCA staff and volunteers who have worked over the years to provide these vital services in Boise.”
The WCA provides safe shelter, case management, counseling, education, court advocacy and direct services programs to individuals impacted by sexual assault and domestic abuse. The WCA provides emergency and transitional shelter programming services in secure locations with 24-hour staff assistance.