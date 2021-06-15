Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 14, 2021
Boise School Board trustees extended Superintendent Coby Dennis’ contract on Monday night, including a raise that will make him the highest-paid K-12 educator in the state. Dennis’ annual salary will rise to $183,604.
Trustee Nancy Gregory said Dennis’ leadership through the pandemic-affected school years showed how strong he is as superintendent.
“The work that we saw performed this past year, it really highlighted in my mind the skillset that he brought and the commitment that he made to us as a board. … To do what he said he would do: to lead this district,” Gregory said.
Board chair Dave Wagers agreed with Gregory, adding that Dennis’ strong administration team was crucial to leading the district through COVID-19.
“Key thing for me with (Dennis) is teamwork,” Wagers said. “You often take a backseat to your team, maybe sometimes more than I would like. But that grows the herd. Without a strong team, this year is impossible.”
Dennis’ contract extension was granted following a brief executive session from the board.
The second-generation Boise superintendent was hired in 2019; his contract —$177,395 — was the biggest in Idaho at the time.
For the last two years, Blaine County’s GwenCarol Holmes was the state’s highest-paid educator, with a contract of $180,200. Holmes abruptly submitted her resignation in November. McCall superintendent Jim Foudy will be taking over in Blaine County (his contract is for $168,000 per year).
Before taking over as superintendent in 2019, Dennis was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, administrator and deputy superintendent in Boise. His father, Daryl Dennis, was Boise’s superintendent from 1994 to 1999.
West Ada’s Mary Ann Ranells was under a $177,021 contract, but is leaving the district at the end of the fiscal year. Centennial High Principal Derek Bub will be taking over as superintendent in July. His contract is for $175,000.