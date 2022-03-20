We know this already: The 2023 Legislature won’t look too much like the 2022 model, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. There will be at least a dozen new senators and at least 24 new House members. And that’s even before the elections, when all 35 Senate seats and all 70 House seats appear on the ballot.
We’ve already seen some big-name retirements, including Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee co-chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett. We’re also seeing the effects of redistricting: five head-to-head GOP primaries between incumbent lawmakers. We’re also seeing plenty of reshuffling, as four legislators seek statewide office and nine House members run for the Senate.
So Richert takes a look at 12 races to watch that could shape the politics and the tone of the next legislature, from District 1 in North Idaho to District 34 in the southeast, including several in the Treasure Valley. You can read Richert's full analysis online at idahoednews.org, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.