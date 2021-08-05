We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Saturday, Aug. 7 at noon, join the Idaho Conservation League, Youth Salmon Protectors, Idaho Rivers United, and other partners for Rally for the River in Boise.
On Saturday, Aug. 7 at noon, join the Idaho Conservation League, Youth Salmon Protectors, Idaho Rivers United, and other partners for Rally for the River in Boise. The rally, which will be held concurrently with floats throughout the Northwest, will highlight what the groups are calling: "the urgent need for action to restore Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead, breach the four lower Snake River dams in Washington State, and invest in Northwest communities."
The rally will launch from Barber Park and gather at Ann Morrison Park after the float to call on Idaho decision-makers to support Congressman Mike Simson’s Columbia Basin Initiative. Food and drinks will be available following the float at Ann Morrison Park from 2 - 5 p.m..
In a press release, the conservation groups said the urgency for action on the issue has been highlighted by the summer’s "extreme temperatures and drought" which has exposed Idaho salmon and steelhead to lethal river conditions. Instead of swimming up the Snake River, Idaho sockeye salmon are taking to the highway via Idaho Fish and Game trucks. These organizations applaud the efforts of Idaho Representative Mike Simpson in bringing forward his Columbia Basin Initiative proposal.