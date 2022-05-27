It’s had a big red circle around it since the first frosts of winter. Memorial Day weekend is finally upon us, and, for a lot of Idahoans, the weekend leading up to May 30 marks the kickoff to fishing season. Whether you’re a first-time fisher, or a seasoned angler, Memorial Day weekend fishing offers a whole slew of fishing opportunities across the state, and Idaho Fish and Game’s hatchery crews are stocking about 450,000 trout in May.
Uncharted waters
With the extra day off, folks can afford to drive those extra couple of miles to seek out that new fishing spot or mountain lake they’ve had pinned atop their bucket lists all year.
For those adventurous souls who are ever seeking new off-the-beaten-path fishing spots, Idaho Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner has everything a new or intrepid angler might be searching for. This online database is an easy and efficient way to search for accessible streams, lakes and reservoirs around the state. There you can find detailed information about Idaho’s waters, stocking reports, species, facilities, maps and rules.
High gas prices got you down?
Long-distance travel might not be in the cards this spring, so what about the homebodies who just want to fish in town all weekend? Chances are there are plenty of close-by fishing destinations right in your backyard.
Local ponds and lakes are usually stocked by Fish and Game staff throughout parts of the year (depending on the season), but May is when fish stocking really picks up, and it’s easy to see when a fishing spot was last stocked.
Be sure to check out Fish and Game’s fish stocking webpage to see if your local fishing hole has been paid a visit by the stocking truck lately.
Speaking of stocking…
As temperatures rise and the days grow longer, Fish and Game staff is working hard replenishing fisheries all around the state with rainbow trout. In May alone, nearly 450,000 catchable rainbow trout will be stocked in ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
If last spring was any indicator, Memorial Day weekend could attract a lot of folks itching to get outdoors. Lots of fish means lots of anglers. And lots of anglers can mean not a lot of easy fishing access. Remember to be courteous of other anglers and allow ample room along shorelines and boat docks.
If you’re thinking about heading out, fisheries staff has compiled some options for places that provide excellent fishing as well as lots of campgrounds, boat ramps, day-use areas and other facilities that can accommodate a lot of folks.
This list only scratches the surface, and these are some of Idaho’s favorite waters with plenty of developed facilities. Some of these destinations favor folks who own boats, but most provide good shore access as well.
Here are some lakes, reservoirs and local ponds that are getting lots of trout and are among the most angler friendly:
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Caldwell Rotary Pond – 900 rainbow trout. Located in a park-like setting with plenty of shade and lots of bank fishing opportunity for young anglers. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.
Grimes Creek – 1,600 rainbow trout. In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-size wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.
Mann Creek Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides a diverse fishery. Warm water anglers can target crappie and largemouth bass. Those seeking trout can hook into a healthy rainbow trout population.
McDevitt Pond – 900 rainbow trout. Located in west Boise’s McDevitt Sports Park, this small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.
Lowman Ponds – 600 rainbow trout. Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River. Stocked trout thrive in its clean water and take advantage of abundant damsel flies.
Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout. This is a popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is located near the greenbelt and the BSU campus.
Riverside Pond – 900 rainbow trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. This pond offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.
Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.
Southwest Region (McCall)
Browns Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout. This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport.
Cascade Reservoir – 87,650 rainbow trout. Among the largest waterbodies in Idaho, this lake offers great fishing opportunity with abundant camping options in the surrounding area.
Horsethief Reservoir – 10,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend – a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping. Camping is managed by the Treasure Valley YMCA. The YMCA manages a website related to camping at Horsethief Reservoir – to find updates and information related to camping, please visit: www.horsethiefcampground.com.
Lost Valley Reservoir – 14,000 rainbow trout. This scenic reservoir offers anglers plenty of places to fish from the shoreline.
Rowlands Pond – 2,500 rainbow trout. Also known as Scout Pond, this small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall provides good bank fishing in a peaceful setting.
Southeast Region
Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.
Bear River below Oneida Dam – 3,000 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.
Dike Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout. Located adjacent to the Blackfoot Reservoir Campground, this waterbody gets stocked once a year. Come catch ‘em before they’re gone!
Dingle Gravel Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.
Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.
Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at 6,500 elevation. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.
Upper Snake Region
Ashton Reservoir – 38,751 rainbow trout. A scenic 400 acre reservoir on the Henrys Fork, this waterbody is known for rainbow trout and is also home to the state record brown trout.
Birch Creek – 4,750 rainbow trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.
Blue Creek Reservoir – 2,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located approximately 15 miles north of St. Anthony and is part of the Sand Creek Wildlife Management Area. There are additional ponds in close proximity that provide additional fishing opportunity. These include:
Sand Creek MWA Pond #1 – 3,500 rainbow trout.
Sand Creek WMA Pond #4 – 2,700 rainbow trout.
East Harriman Fish Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout. A stone’s throw from Harriman State Park, this is a picturesque pond off the beaten path, ideal for visitors interested in a peaceful fishing trip.
Henrys Fork – 10,000 rainbow trout. World Famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.
Ririe Reservoir – 18,000 rainbow trout and 3,600 Tiger Trout. This waterbody provides an exceptional and diverse fishery. Springtime is ideal to troll for kokanee and rainbow trout.
Teton River – 1,000 rainbow trout. This river drains the west slope of the Teton Range and provides excellent fly fishing opportunities for all skill levels. Fish will be stocked in the Rexburg area. Check out this video showing the magic of fly fishing!
Trail Creek Pond – 400 rainbow trout. Also known as Victor Kids Pond, this small, scenic pond is located in the lush Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kids fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.
Warm River – 1,800 rainbow trout. This river is short compared to nearby waters and is spring fed. It’s best fished by wading.