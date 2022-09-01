...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Labor Day weekend will mark end of busy Boise River floating season
BOISE — The last official weekend of the float season is here and, with record-breaking heat, it’s expected to be a busy float down the Boise River.
“It’s one of the most unique experiences you can have,” said Robbie Sosin, program and education specialist for Ada County Parks and Waterways. “Not many towns or cities have a beautiful river flowing right through downtown.”
This year, there have been 22% more visitors at Barber Park, Sosin said at a press conference Wednesday. This summer, he estimates there have been 150,000 total floaters with about 1,000 floaters per hour during Saturday peaks.
“We’re getting a lot of visitation this year and this is also our hottest season on record, averaging 96 degrees outside,” Sosin said.
“We expect it to be real busy with the weather getting hot,” Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway said at the press conference.
Paul Roberts, division chief of special operations for the Boise Fire Department, said the department had 115 public assists or 911 calls on the river.
“I attribute that to the volume of people that are floating the river today, as well as the higher water flows that we’ve seen for a longer or sustained period of time through the float season,” Roberts said at the press conference. “If we were not there on the river, some of them would have tragic outcomes.”
The water is cold enough to incapacitate good swimmers, so individuals 14 years of age and under are required to wear a life jacket, Roberts said.
“I understand that there are life jackets that fit toddlers and very young kids, but from the fire department’s perspective, our advice to the public is to leave your toddlers at home,” Roberts said. “Floating down the river with a toddler with or without a life jacket, in my opinion, in the fire department’s opinion, is a tragedy waiting to happen.”
He cautioned floaters to watch for hazards in the river, wear water shoes, use proper raft equipment and to not tie their rafts together. While jumping off the bridge and into the river is legal, Roberts said, it’s critical that jumpers watch for floaters before jumping into the water.
“A lot of those folks aren’t super experienced floaters, so they’re just going down the center of the river. Do not get anywhere near them,” Roberts said. “Fifty feet of distance is required separation between you (the jumper) and the floater.”
As the floating season comes to a close, Holloway encourages floaters to park at Ann Morrison Park and ride the shuttle up to Barber Park. This summer, the shuttle took about 815 people to Barber park a day, Sosin said. However, floaters should not park at Ann Morrison Park on Friday because of the Boise Balloon Festival, Holloway said. Police will be patrolling neighborhoods near Barber Park and issuing citations, Holloway said, so it’s best for people to park elsewhere.
Labor Day is the last day there will be shuttles and rentals, Sosin said.