I’m not sure why exactly, but I’ve always been kind of a nut about running rivers.
I dabbled in floating rivers in college, running the Blackfoot and Flathead near Missoula with my buddy Don in his aluminum canoe, and paddle-rafting the Alberton Gorge section of the Clark Fork in floppy old Army surplus rental rafts. It seems we flipped in almost every rapid and didn’t really care. We all knew how to swim.
In Colorado, I rafted the Royal Gorge section of the Arkansas River, a white-knuckle Class 4+ whitewater trip. I loved paddling in the bow of the raft, bailing water as fast as humanly possible. Being a good bailer and paddler meant you’d get asked to go again, and again.
So when I moved to Boise in the mid-1980s, I wanted my own whitewater raft in the worst way. New self-bailing boats were just coming out then, and I bought a 13-foot Maravia self-bailer for $1,500 that was perfect for paddle-rafting or week-long trips.
Once the rivers started to rise in March, I went rafting up on the Main Payette and South Fork Payette as much as possible – rain or shine. I grabbed friends from work, neighbors, just anyone who was game. I broadened my scope to the Selway River, South Fork Boise River, South Fork Payette canyon section, North Fork Payette Cabarton section, Upper Payette River from Grand Jean or Bonneville hot springs to Kirkham hot springs, the Owyhee and the Bruneau, Hells Canyon, the Middle Fork Salmon River and Main Salmon. The only limitation was how many vacation days I could get off work. For boaters in the know, Idaho is known as the whitewater capital of the U.S., according to the American Whitewater Association. Riggins touts itself as the whitewater capital of Idaho. We have the most navigable miles of whitewater in the lower 48 with more than 3,100 miles.
When the weather gets hot in the endless Idaho summer (late June to early September), it’s a perfect time to go rafting, jet-boating or paddling to cool off with the splashing cold water from mountain streams, swim between rapids, drench your friends in the next boat with water guns, and just enjoy the day.
The best thing to do is get your own boating set up – whether you learn to kayak or learn how to guide a raft – or learn how to run rapids in a Stand-up Paddle (SUP) Board, the latest trend. Learning to SUP, even on flatwater, has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and Idaho is no exception.
Or, the other option is to book a whitewater or jet boat trip with an Idaho outfitter – and we have tons of the most awesome and well-equipped outfitting and guiding companies on the planet because of all of our wonderful river trips to enjoy. Look up Raft Idaho to find the best outfitter for your favorite river to fit your budget and trip-style.
Here are a number of my recommendations on the best river trips in Idaho:
Payette River: “The Main Payette” is a Class 3 intermediate run where you can learn the ropes. The Cabarton section of the Payette is another Class 3 run with the Class 4 “Howard’s Plunge” at the conclusion of the trip. Once you’ve mastered those rivers, it’s time to tackle the South Fork “Staircase” run, and then the “Canyon” run with a mandatory portage around Big Falls. Some hard-shell kayakers and catarafters keep amping up the challenge and try their hand at conquering the Class 5 North Fork Payette River, usually the “Lower 5” (miles) to start with. BTW - both “The Main” and “Cabarton” are very busy on weekends … so expect to see crowds!
Payette River outfitters offer trips on The Main, Cabarton and South Fork. Get a group together and book a day trip this summer!
Salmon River day trip in Riggins: The Riggins day trip is a super fun section of whitewater featuring multiple Class 4 rapids with lots of splash factor. Several outfitters run guided trips daily during the summer.
Middle Fork Salmon River: The Middle Fork Outfitters Association touts the Middle Fork as the “Best River Trip in the World!” And I must say, it’s absolutely true. It’s a 100-mile, six-to-eight day trip, with plenty of rapids, bighorn sheep, beautiful spacious camp sites, multiple natural hot springs, excellent catch-and-release fly fishing and more.
The Middle Fork is one of four permitted rivers in Idaho with a limited number of launches per day to protect the quality of experience. Try to snag a private permit via Recreation.gov or book a trip with an outfitter. Rough cost is $2,000-$4,000 per person.
Main Salmon: River of No Return Wilderness section – “The Main” Salmon is a bit easier than the Middle Fork, and hence, perfect for the whole family, especially younger kids. Permit required. Trips start at Corn Creek, near Salmon, and finish at Cache Bar, near Riggins. You float through a roadless wilderness canyon — the “Heart of Idaho” — on the trip. It’s about 80 miles over five-to-seven days. The Main has one major hot springs, bighorn sheep, lots of history along the way, big sandy beaches, side hikes and more.
Hells Canyon: Experience the deepest gorge in North America in this unique setting. Permit required during control season, Memorial Day through Labor Day. Raft trips launch below Hells Canyon Dam amid towering gnarled black rock canyon and go down to Pittsburg Landing (three-to-four days) or all the way to Heller Bar near Lewiston (five-to-six days). It’s also super cool to go on a jet boat trip in Hells Canyon from Lewiston, Riggins, Pittsburg Landing or Hells Canyon Dam. See what the rafters see in just one day, running rapids downstream and then again upstream. It’s a thrilling ride!
Lower Salmon: Boaters flock to the Lower Salmon during the summer if they didn’t snag a Middle Fork or Main Salmon permit. It’s still a great five-to-six day trip down to Hells Canyon or Heller Bar near Lewiston. Our kids liked the Lower Salmon better than the Main Salmon because the sandy beach camps are GIANT, and they just loved playing in the sand till dinner, and then after dinner, and then you’d yank them out of the water when it got dark and put them to bed. You can book a jet boat in Riggins to see the Lower Salmon gorge as well.
Selway River: This is the single most challenging river to access in the U.S. because the Forest Service allows only one launch per day during the control season. Permit required. So you could try to snag a cancellation (only way I’ve done it) or go with an outfitter. Trips run for five days in a 50-mile wilderness canyon with lots of challenging Class 4+ rapids, gin-clear water, cedar trees, side hikes and more.
Lochsa River: The Lochsa day trip is packed white-knuckle whitewater rapids the whole way … it’s harder than the South Fork Payette, but if you’re a Class 4 boater, you should be fine. Just have your river-rescue skills tuned up and ready.
Must-do Flatwater Trips for kayaks, canoes and SUPs.
Middle Fork Payette River: Go in May and June when the water is higher. Nice, easy flatwater trip from Tie Creek CG to Crouch park. No rapids.
Middle Snake River: Paddle from Centennial Park under the Perrine Bridge to the base of Shoshone Falls. World-class scenery.
Payette River, Cascade to Cabarton: Beautiful flatwater trip through the meandering bends of the Payette River as it flows through the southern part of Long Valley. Heron rookery appears along the way. This is one of the more unsung flatwater paddling trips in southwest Idaho.
Payette River “Meanders” section: Starting and finishing at North Beach in McCall. Super popular and beautiful. Busy on summer weekends.
A few reminders
• Always wear a good-quality life jacket (personal flotation device PFD).
• Lather on the sunscreen before you get on the boat.
• Wear a broad-brimmed hat to deflect the sun’s rays, especially on hot days. The solar energy will zap your energy as the day goes on.
• Bring a water bottle and drink plenty of water all day. Stay hydrated or you will have a splitting headache by nightfall.
• Bring plenty of food and snacks.
• Have fun!