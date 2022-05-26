One of the most popular and well-known forms of recreation in the Treasure Valley during the summer months is floating the Boise River. Floating the river provides a relatively calmer experience in a state filled with plenty of whitewater. The float is consistently mentioned in travel blogs and by locals to people looking for something to do in the hot summer months.
“The phrase 'we were told this is what we do when we come here.' We hear that all the time,” said Scott Koberg, director of Ada County Parks and Waterways. “There just aren't too many places like the Boise River. It's kind of a ribbon that ties the community together.”
Floaters typically start their float at Barber Park and take the approximately two-hour, 6-mile float all the way to the take-out point at Ann Morrison Park.
Koberg and his team have been working hard in partnership with the Boise Fire Department to gear up for float season, which, depending on river and weather conditions, normally starts sometime between Memorial Day and mid-June and lasts until about Labor Day.
One of the ways the fire department prepares for float season is by mitigating and removing debris. The Boise River is lined with trees and it’s not uncommon for those trees or branches to fall into the river. When this happens, the fallen tree or branch can create what Captain Scott Hall of the Boise Fire Department calls a “strainer.”
A strainer occurs when water passes through a fallen tree or branch with a lot of moving force but because the tree is connected to the shore, stuck or grounded to the bottom of the river, it doesn’t move. The strainer effectively traps all large objects that get too close to it, and this can include people. Strainers can happen at any time of the year, but floaters are more at-risk for getting caught in them when they float the river out of the specified float season.
“That is a drowning situation that we want to prevent,” Hall said.
Hall and his team have already conducted one survey of the river and located several large fallen trees. Once conditions appear to be getting closer to float season standards, the team will gear up with their boat, chainsaws and winch cables to go out and remove the biggest and most dangerous hazards.
“We're just trying to keep the river as safe as we can make it but, you know, knowing that it's always a natural environment,” Hall said.
Debris mitigation efforts will continue throughout the float season. If floaters spot a fallen tree or overhanging limbs, the best practice is to steer clear. Koberg encourages floaters to be “active participants” during their float rather than just going wherever the current takes them.
“A lot of people ask 'Is it safe yet?' Well, you know, it's never safe. It's always a float at your own risk kind of experience,” Koberg said. “But the more you kind of prepare and plan your trip and think ahead and come to Barber ready with all the equipment you need and have made the proper preparations. You're going to have a great time on the river.”
Preparation starts all the way down to what time and what day you get to the river.
“We expect this to be the busiest season on record,” Koberg said. “It's not a bad idea to plan a trip in off-peak times like a Tuesday or Wednesday, you know, mid-afternoon versus a weekend.”
Parking at Barber Park fills up quickly, especially on hot days, so it’s recommended floaters get there early. The parking lot is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
According to Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams, anyone floating the Boise River is asked to park in designated parking areas, including at Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park. Parking in nearby neighborhoods could cause vehicles to be cited. No parking areas are clearly marked and will be monitored by Parking Services throughout the float season.
Koberg said people should also be aware that the river is cold — usually around 50 to 60 degrees — and it’s possible to get hypothermia if you aren’t careful. On the other hand, summertime in Boise can be sweltering, and floaters should wear sunscreen and bring water to stay hydrated. Wearing proper footwear is another important factor in being prepared.
Hall recommends that everyone wear a life jacket, which are required for anyone 14 years old or under. He added that if someone is going to float the river, they should know how to swim.
“You can't really start to have fun until you emphasize the safety components,” Koberg said. “A safe float is always a fun float.”
One of the best things about floating the river in-season are the amenities available.
Ada County has a kiosk at Barber Park that outfits floaters with all the rental equipment they’ll need, from rafts and tubes to life vests and paddles. The county also has a shuttle that runs from Ann Morrison Park to Barber Park that people can ride after finishing their float. Cost of the shuttle is $3 per person. Rental equipment prices can be found at boiseriverraftandtube.com.
“It's just such an awesome activity that we're lucky to have right here in our backyard,” Koberg said.